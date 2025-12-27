Why You Shouldn't Cook A Steak Right Out Of The Package

Achieving the perfect steak involves more than just an expensive cut or a high-end pan — it's all about the prep work. We spoke with Jennifer Borchardt, culinary director at Pre Brands, to discuss why drying your meat is the most important step you're probably skipping.

"Patting the steaks dry helps to remove moisture from the meat," Borchardt explained. "This is important to do before adding to a high-heat oil as it ensures a better, more even sear on a grill or in a cast iron pan." Failing to dry a steak sabotages your crust and causes seasoning to fall off the meat. While you want to conserve the moisture inside your steak, exterior water, juices, and myoglobin do nothing but undermine its texture and flavor, creating a scenario where you steam the steak rather than sear it.

"It only takes a couple seconds to blot your steak and it really does make a significant difference when it comes to cooking — don't skip this step," Borchardt continued. She recommends patting the meat dry as it comes to room temperature for the best results. Once the surface is moisture-free, you can further upgrade the steak with focused seasoning, allowing salt to penetrate deeply for maximum flavor.