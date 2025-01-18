When To Score Meat For Better Texture And Flavor

Scoring meat is a great way to improve its texture and flavor, but when should you do it? Not every cut benefits from this trick, but for some, it's indispensable. Firstly, you'll want to score if you're working with anything that has a high amount of fat trapped under the skin, like duck or pork belly. Not only does scoring increase the surface area of the skin — creating more of that delicious brown crust — but it also helps to let excess fat escape. Keeping the fat trapped in may make the meat greasy and soggy.

A few shallow cuts, scored onto the skin in a crosshatch or checkerboard pattern, also creates little nooks and crannies that capture spices and seasonings. Your protein's exterior will practically burst with flavor. Scoring may also yield plenty of rendered fat as it leaks out of the meat and collects in your cooking vessel. You can save it and use it in recipes like duck fat refried beans.

Additionally, scoring tough seafood like squid, especially if you plan to cook it over high heat, breaks down the muscle fibers. This makes the protein more tender and allows more marinade to soak in. Plus, scoring a thin pork chop or slice of fish means that the fat and skin won't contract around the flesh as it cooks, so it stays nice and flat. As beneficial as scoring is, you have to do it right — luckily, all you'll need is a sharp knife and a little knowledge.