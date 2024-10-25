The Simple Steak Mistake That's Preventing The Perfect Sear

A proper crust on a good steak creates a depth of flavor that can't be beat. But to achieve that crust, you have to follow a basic rule of cooking. Not preheating a pan is just one mistake you should avoid while cooking a steak, but it's easily avoided with just a little know-how.

A good sear comes from laying a steak flat against an already piping-hot surface. If the pan is cold when it's added, the beef absorbs heat that should build up in the metal. This heat then starts transferring, slowly, throughout the meat, cooking it internally before the outside has a chance to crust. This is a viable way to cook a steak, but only if you want a soft outside that lacks flavor from the Maillard reaction.

Given that the real difference between the Maillard reaction and caramelization is the temperature, it makes sense that getting your pan hot really matters. When the surface of meat reaches 300 degrees Fahrenheit, the searing heat from a pan rapidly forms a crust while the inside of the steak reaches your desired temperature. Getting the pan hot enough to trigger the Maillard reaction and bring a meat's internal temperature up without burning it is a delicate balance. However, being able to strike that balance is critical to a scrumptious steak.