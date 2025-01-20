Transform Sheet Pan Drippings Into A Delicious Sauce

Nothing beats a sheet pan roast for a simple, restaurant-quality meal at home. Sheet pan tricks like roasting bread with your sheet pan chicken or preheating your sheet pan to upgrade your roasted veggies will dial up the flavor when it comes out of the oven. But you should do one more step after the fact: Scrape up the drippings and deglaze the pan for an incredibly delicious, easy sauce.

The leftover juices and crispy, chewy browned bits stuck to the pan (aka the fond) are incredibly flavorful. So, why let them go to waste? Once your meal is cooked, remove the protein and veggies from the sheet pan, then scrape up the fond (with a cookware-safe utensil that won't scratch the pan). Pour in a flavorful deglazing liquid, and then just mix until the sauce is thickened to a rich consistency. If you need more heat to thicken the sauce, you can put the sheet pan on the stove or back in the oven for a few minutes to reduce. Just make sure the dish is safe for stovetop use.

You can deglaze your pan with broth, alcohol, milk or cream, vinegar, or just some water. To get really creative, try deglazing with Coke and red wine vinegar. Add salt and pepper, herbs, spices, sliced mushrooms, or minced aromatics to make it even better. Best of all, this trick should work with all your favorite recipes, whether you use poultry, beef, sausages, or even just roasted vegetables.