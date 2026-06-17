Use Leftover Pulled Pork To Make Nachos That Are Better Than Takeout
There are very few wrong ways to enjoy rich, tender barbecue and even fewer ways to disappoint with a loaded chip platter. But when you want something extra special, combining the two into BBQ pulled pork nachos is a recipe for success.
Leftover pulled pork usually has plenty of smokiness, sweetness, and a bit of spice, making it fairly similar to other Latin American preparations. Since it separates cleanly into tender little strands, it's easy to sprinkle a handful of meat over your chips and watch the residual fat help it crisp up into delicious, Maillard-packed bits of protein. Pulled pork also yields so much meat that you can keep some on hand, whether as a quick weeknight meal or a game-day snack for parties. It tends to pair well with other nacho staples, like melted cheese, sour cream, and salsa, but its distinctive flavor also makes it a great match for your favorite homemade or store-bought barbecue sauces, green onions, and other more unique toppings.
Overall, the new and classic flavors work together to open up more ingredient possibilities. If you really want to lean into the American-style meat, you can even opt for potato chips rather than corn chips, or American cheese instead of the classic cotijas, queso frescos, and Oaxacas. You can also add classic barbecue sides, like a scoop of coleslaw, for something truly different.
Tips for adding pulled pork to nachos
The only problem with adding pulled pork to nachos is that the better the meat, the juicier it is — but all that excess moisture may make your chips soggy. Fortunately, a few tricks, from treating your protein like carnitas to pre-toasting your chips, can help combat this while enhancing your meal's flavor.
Carnitas are quite similar to pulled pork and are made with the same cut of meat, but most people have no problem tossing them on top of their nachos. This is because a classic preparation of the dish involves pan-frying the meat in its own fat, evaporating the juices and concentrating the flavors to achieve a crisp texture. However, pulled pork may contain some heat-sensitive ingredients, like dried spices and sugar, that make it less than ideal for pan-frying. Instead of cooking it all the way through, allow most of the juices to evaporate, and then top your nachos with the semi-dry meat. It will still crisp up, but from radiant rather than direct heat.
Avoid the mistake that sabotages nachos, and preheat your chips in the oven to guarantee the crispiest base for your recipe. While they should already be dry, this extra step helps them develop a stronger shell that can resist brief contact with moisture far better. This is especially important for thin chips, which can quickly become waterlogged.