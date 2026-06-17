Use Leftover Pulled Pork To Make Nachos That Are Better Than Takeout

There are very few wrong ways to enjoy rich, tender barbecue and even fewer ways to disappoint with a loaded chip platter. But when you want something extra special, combining the two into BBQ pulled pork nachos is a recipe for success.

Leftover pulled pork usually has plenty of smokiness, sweetness, and a bit of spice, making it fairly similar to other Latin American preparations. Since it separates cleanly into tender little strands, it's easy to sprinkle a handful of meat over your chips and watch the residual fat help it crisp up into delicious, Maillard-packed bits of protein. Pulled pork also yields so much meat that you can keep some on hand, whether as a quick weeknight meal or a game-day snack for parties. It tends to pair well with other nacho staples, like melted cheese, sour cream, and salsa, but its distinctive flavor also makes it a great match for your favorite homemade or store-bought barbecue sauces, green onions, and other more unique toppings.

Overall, the new and classic flavors work together to open up more ingredient possibilities. If you really want to lean into the American-style meat, you can even opt for potato chips rather than corn chips, or American cheese instead of the classic cotijas, queso frescos, and Oaxacas. You can also add classic barbecue sides, like a scoop of coleslaw, for something truly different.