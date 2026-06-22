8 Mistakes You're Making With Overnight Oats

If you find yourself in a pinch, any kind of oat can technically be used for overnight oats. But be warned: The decision you make will have a major impact on the texture you end up with. Outside of oat groats, steel-cut oats are the least-processed of the mass-produced oat varietals, a key difference between steel cut and rolled oats. Because they haven't been treated as much as other oats, they will remain stiff when you go to take your first bite, even if you increase the soaking time. Giving them a quick cook beforehand can help mitigate this issue if you choose to go this route.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, using the thinner, smaller quick oats is a good way to end up with a less-than-appealing pile of oat pulp. The same process that allows them to cook fast will cause them to over-absorb liquid and become mushy. You're already setting them aside to rest until morning, so there's no need to rush things.

The best type of oats for overnight oats, therefore, is the middle ground option: rolled oats. These steamed and flattened grains are perfect for absorbing liquid in such a way that they become creamy rather than soggy. When you're looking for that rich, comforting texture, rolled oats are the way to go.