9 Clever Ways To Use Canned Coconut Milk

Coconut milk may be a top contender for the unsung hero of your pantry: it is vegan, flavorful, and, like the coolest kid in town, can fit in anywhere. It doesn't have to be — or, better yet, deserve to be — relegated to simple smoothies or soups, as great as coconut milk is in those contexts.

If you're wondering exactly how coconut milk is made, just know that the industrial, emulsifier-heavy commercial process is actually easy to replicate at home. You can simply blend dry shredded coconut with water and strain; that's all it takes. Luckily, the canned stuff is delicious, convenient, and always there for you. Make sure you know the exact difference between coconut milk and coconut cream: the former has a milky consistency while the latter has a thicker one, akin to heavy cream. They have similar uses, but coconut milk is a bit more versatile and best for the applications we'll get into.

Fortunately, there are plenty of creative uses for coconut milk. From sweetening your traditional breakfast to crafting decadent desserts and cocktails, it's time to give this humble can the shine it deserves, as a portal to a whole new kitchen.