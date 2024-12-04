Rolled Vs Steel Cut: The Difference Between These Oats
Oatmeal has been a breakfast staple for a long time — since the late 1800s in the United States and pre-1500 in the areas that now make up the U.K. Historical data shows humans have consumed oats in some form going back as far as 30,000 B.C. These iterations were, of course, different from the quick-cooking forms of the grain we commonly think of now.
Various types of oats are available for purchase in stores today, and you may feel confused regarding the differences between them. Two common varieties you've likely seen on shelves are rolled oats and steel cut oats. These aren't the highly processed instant variety that are often laden with flavor additives and can be quickly zapped in the microwave.
Nutritionally, steel cut and rolled oats are similar — they contain comparable amounts of fiber, protein, calories, and carbs. Steel cut are slightly lower on the glycemic index. They have a GI score of 53 and fall on the low end of the scale , while rolled oats have a GI score of around 57.
The key differences between the two versions lie in the way they're processed, the time it takes to prepare them, their applied uses, and the texture and consistency of the cooked product.
Many factors inform your oat choice
Store-bought oats in their least processed form are called oat groats, and they're a whole oat kernel with the outer hull removed. Steel cut (sometimes referred to as Irish oatmeal) are the second-least processed type of oats. They are groats that have been cut by a steel blade into between two and four pieces. Rolled oats (often called old-fashioned oats) are groats that are first steamed and then flattened and rolled.
The more processed the oat, the quicker it cooks, so the rolled kind will cook more rapidly — typically between 5 and 10 minutes on a stovetop. They can also be used easily for overnight oats and in baking recipes, such as oatmeal cookies. Steel cut, by contrast, don't lend themselves as well to baking and are also not ideal for overnight oats. They can take 20–30 minutes to cook. They are the main staple of Bobby Flay's easy go-to oatmeal, however, and he offers some tips for reducing day-of cook time.
Texture-wise, the steel-cut version of the grain is chewier and more coarse, while rolled oats are softer and have more textural consistency. In terms of taste and eating experience, which oat to use comes down to simple preference. How big of a hurry you're in and what you're using the product for will affect your decision. Regardless which you opt for, you will want to avoid the mistakes everyone makes when cooking oatmeal.