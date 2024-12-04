Rolled Vs Steel Cut: The Difference Between These Oats

Oatmeal has been a breakfast staple for a long time — since the late 1800s in the United States and pre-1500 in the areas that now make up the U.K. Historical data shows humans have consumed oats in some form going back as far as 30,000 B.C. These iterations were, of course, different from the quick-cooking forms of the grain we commonly think of now.

Various types of oats are available for purchase in stores today, and you may feel confused regarding the differences between them. Two common varieties you've likely seen on shelves are rolled oats and steel cut oats. These aren't the highly processed instant variety that are often laden with flavor additives and can be quickly zapped in the microwave.

Nutritionally, steel cut and rolled oats are similar — they contain comparable amounts of fiber, protein, calories, and carbs. Steel cut are slightly lower on the glycemic index. They have a GI score of 53 and fall on the low end of the scale , while rolled oats have a GI score of around 57.

The key differences between the two versions lie in the way they're processed, the time it takes to prepare them, their applied uses, and the texture and consistency of the cooked product.