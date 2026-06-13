8 Must-Buy Bakery Items At Wegmans

Wegmans is one of the longest-standing grocery chains in the nation, and it's stuck around due to its reputation. The chain is renowned for not only carrying basic groceries and pantry staples, but also offering a huge selection of prepared foods, to the point that you may feel more like you're at a buffet than a grocery store. While there are a plethora of finger foods and entrées available, if you ask a customer their favorite section, they are more than likely going to point you toward the bakery.

Filled with fresh breads, decadent cakes, flaky pastries, and classic desserts, the bakery department has become one of Wegmans' biggest attractions. If you're feeling overwhelmed by the number of options, fear not. Grocery shoppers are often the most ruthless critics, and they're going to be honest about what you should buy and what you should leave behind. Below are some of the most highly-recommended bakery items you can buy at your local Wegmans; if you're far from a store, some treats come so highly-reviewed that you might just have to make the trip.