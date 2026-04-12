The Wegmans Policy More Customers Need To Take Advantage Of

With grocery prices continuously rising, you may delay purchases that can wait until the products go on sale, only to find yourself in front of an empty shelf. For these instances, Wegmans Food Markets, one of America's oldest grocery store chains still in business, has come up with a consolation prize for disappointed shoppers. According to the chain's raincheck policy, if the advertised sale item is sold out, the store tries to replace it with a similar item, and if there isn't any, you are entitled to claim a raincheck that is valid for 30 days.

The raincheck lets you buy the sale items at the advertised price within that time, though you can only buy a limited number. It is also not possible to combine a raincheck with purchases made with your Shoppers Club card, which is a free membership at Wegmans, whose perks include digital coupons. To claim your raincheck, you need to give it to the cashier before checking out, or, if you do self-checkout, alert the attending sales clerk.

The raincheck rule is something to keep in mind when shopping here because it gives you two opportunities to get the best bang for your buck: either a replacement item (which may be just as good as the original sale item) or a second chance at a product you missed when it was on sale. However, because Wegmans concentrates on what it labels as "consistent low prices" and discount family packs rather than weekly sales, there might not be many sale items that qualify for a raincheck.