The Amount Of Protein In A Slice Of Sourdough Bread

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For years now, Americans have sought to incorporate more protein into their diets. Sources of the compound are wide-ranging, with no food exempt from examination. Whether adding extra protein via beans or seeking out the fruit with the highest amount of protein, consumers are looking everywhere for an extra kick of these amino acids. So next time you're making a toast for breakfast or a midday snack, you may wonder: How much protein does a slice of sourdough bread contain?

Long story short — it varies, with a range dependably under the 10-gram mark. According to the USDA, the average small slice of bread (both sourdough and non-sourdough) contains around 4 grams of protein per 29-gram serving. WebMD estimates it is as low as 2 grams of protein per 50-gram slice of sourdough, although a denser and heavier 59-gram slice might get you closer to the 8-gram mark, according to Healthline. Bread protein content largely depends on the employed flour, so look into the sourdough composition for the most accurate estimate. For example, Makertside sourdough from Walmart has 9 grams of protein per 43-gram slice — whereas Redding French Bakery Fisherman's Wharf Style Extra Sourdough has 5 grams per 52-gram slice.

Typically, sourdough does offer a touch more protein than other bread types, including white and whole wheat (it takes two slices to hit 5 grams of protein for Wonder Bread). Sourdough's intrinsic fermentation process enhances amino acid formation, and bakers often employ higher protein whole grain flours with this type of loaf. So whether you craft an avocado toast or serve sourdough alongside eggs, know you're consuming a protein boost.