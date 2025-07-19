Why Gluten-Free Baked Goods Need More Time In The Oven

If you've ever made gluten-free baked goods thinking you could just follow the baking instructions from, say, your go-to orange walnut bundt cake recipe, only to remove your bake from the oven and discover the texture is less than ideal, you're not alone. Food Republic spoke to Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restaurants, who confirmed that gluten-free baked goods typically require more time in the oven to achieve the desired texture.

Unlike regular flour, gluten-free flour is usually made from a combination of flours, starches, and binders (typically, xanthan gum or guar gum). This creates a batter that is more moisture-rich than those made with glutinous flours. According to Schlieben, this explains why gluten-free baked goods take longer to bake and set than those containing gluten. It's also the reason your baked goods may taste mushy or gummy if you remove them from the oven too soon.

When it comes to baking gluten-free items, Schlieben takes a low-and-slow approach, using a lower temperature and extended bake time. "For example, if a recipe calls for 350 [degrees Fahrenheit] for an hour, I'll try baking at 325 [degrees Fahrenheit] for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, then check for doneness. If it still needs more time, I'll add another 10–15 minutes as needed," she explained.