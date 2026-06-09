The Best New Amazon Fresh Groceries You Can't Miss In June 2026
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Amazon is always planning serious deals for Prime Day, but this year has some especially good options for its newer Amazon Fresh grocery offerings. From unbeatably convenient store-bought dinners to high-quality ingredients, don't be afraid to do some shopping online for fantastic finds (just keep in mind that prices may vary by region and zip code).
Whether you're looking for same-day delivery or just want your items ready for pickup during your normal errands, Amazon Fresh is a decent choice for most shoppers. Delivery lets you easily stock up on frozen, dry, and shelf-stable goods, especially brands that you may have trouble finding at your local brick-and-mortar chains. Pickup is a good option if you feel wary of having something delicate, like eggs or raspberries, delivered by truck. Regardless of your choice, the simplicity and convenience are hard to beat.
One of the best parts of Amazon Fresh is the availability of limited-edition offerings. Not every store may carry s'mores-flavored Oreos or a new type of Sriracha, but Amazon has a strong history of making deals with manufacturers to keep them in stock at many of its facilities. You can even capitalize on this with their optimized local logistics, since the company fulfills orders directly out of your nearest neighborhood store or dedicated grocery warehouse to ensure maximum freshness.
Amy's offers a high-protein, organic frozen snack
Amy's Kitchen prides itself on removing processed foods where possible and focusing on organic, high-quality ingredients. Using white cheddar cheese, it manages to create a new take on frozen stuffed snacks with mac and cheese bites that contain 8 grams of protein per serving.
Amy's Mac and Cheese Snacks are available at Amazon for $5.43.
Graza's high-heat cooking oil adds subtle olive flavor
Boasting a smoke point of 490 degrees Fahrenheit, Graza's Frizzle High Heat Cooking Oil lets you cook all day while still enjoying a bit of extra flavor from the olives.
Graza Frizzle High Heat Cooking Oil is available at Amazon for $9.93.
Bottled Starbucks Refreshers bring the coffee shop home
While best known for its coffee, Starbucks' line of iced Refresher drinks has developed something of a cult following. This 40-ounce bottle of Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher prevents you from having to run to the coffee shop every time you get a craving and is good by itself or as a mixer for a summer cocktail.
Starbucks Strawberry Açaí Lemonade Refresher is available at Amazon for $3.69.
Convenient bottled toasted syrup elevates your drink game
Making simple syrup, particularly one with toasted sugar, every time you want a drink is an enormous pain. However, this 375-milliliter bottle comes from a high-quality brand and provides enough mixer to keep your beverages delicious for quite some time.
Torani Caramel Syrup is available at Amazon for $4.23.
Eggo's high-protein waffles simplify busy mornings
There are few things better in the morning than buttermilk waffles, especially when all you have to do is pop them in the toaster. With 5 grams of whey protein per waffle, Eggo's newest Amazon Fresh offering can help keep you fuller for less than a dollar each.
Eggo Protein Buttermilk Vanilla Waffles are available at Amazon for $5.39.
Chosen Foods delivers healthy fats with maximum flavor
Avocados come loaded with monounsaturated fats, which are particularly good for those looking to lower their LDL cholesterol. With Chosen Foods' product, you won't have to sacrifice flavor for heart-health benefits, whether you're looking to elevate some Baja fish tacos or get a good sear on protein on the grill.
Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Chipotle Mayo is available at Amazon for $6.99.
Chocxo's Dubai-style cups offer a premium candy alternative
Viral Dubai-style chocolate has had a meteoric rise, finding its way into everything from elegant cakes to bulk Costco offerings. Chocxo's participation in the craze has created some truly high-end peanut butter cup alternatives, combining great chocolate with pistachios for a new flavor experience.
Chocxo Organic Dubai Style Pistachio Cups are available at Amazon for $8.28.
This dipped Clif Bar is sweet, organic, and gluten-free
Clif Bars can usually be pretty crumbly, making them a bit harder to eat when you're on the go. This newer product, however, comes with sticky oats and a sweet cream dip on the bottom, making it not only tastier, but also a more convenient way to get your protein.
Zbar Protein Strawberries 'N Creme Snack Bars are available at Amazon for $5.82.
This versatile Pringles pack satisfies every preference
Variety chip packs are the perfect choice for a large gathering or household, guaranteeing that everyone gets a bit of what they want. This Pringles pack comes with Original, Cheddar & Sour Cream, and Barbecue, so you won't have to fret over someone missing out on a snacking opportunity.
Pringles Potato Chips Variety Pack is available at Amazon for $13.98.
This multidimensional pickle chip blends spicy, tangy, and hearty
Miss Vickie's doesn't miss with any of its flavors, but its Spicy Dill Pickle variety might take the best qualities of all of them and combine them into a single snack. Spicy like jalapeño, tangy like salt and vinegar, and hearty like barbecue, this new variety is like an all-dressed chip with an American tilt.
Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Chips are available at Amazon for $4.99.
These festive, shaped crackers maximize World Cup party fun
If you're hosting a World Cup watch party, you might as well lean into the theme and turn your snacks into a decoration. These little soccer ball- and jersey-shaped crackers have all the flavor of the original product with a fun new design.
Ritz Soccer Shapes Original Crackers are available at Amazon for $4.49.