The Best New Amazon Fresh Groceries You Can't Miss In June 2026

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Amazon is always planning serious deals for Prime Day, but this year has some especially good options for its newer Amazon Fresh grocery offerings. From unbeatably convenient store-bought dinners to high-quality ingredients, don't be afraid to do some shopping online for fantastic finds (just keep in mind that prices may vary by region and zip code).

Whether you're looking for same-day delivery or just want your items ready for pickup during your normal errands, Amazon Fresh is a decent choice for most shoppers. Delivery lets you easily stock up on frozen, dry, and shelf-stable goods, especially brands that you may have trouble finding at your local brick-and-mortar chains. Pickup is a good option if you feel wary of having something delicate, like eggs or raspberries, delivered by truck. Regardless of your choice, the simplicity and convenience are hard to beat.

One of the best parts of Amazon Fresh is the availability of limited-edition offerings. Not every store may carry s'mores-flavored Oreos or a new type of Sriracha, but Amazon has a strong history of making deals with manufacturers to keep them in stock at many of its facilities. You can even capitalize on this with their optimized local logistics, since the company fulfills orders directly out of your nearest neighborhood store or dedicated grocery warehouse to ensure maximum freshness.