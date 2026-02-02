'The Convenience Is Unbeatable': Amazon Shoppers Are In Love With This Store-Bought Rao's Dinner

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rao's is arguably best known for its premium pasta sauces, particularly the iconic marinara sauce Ina Garten uses all the time, beloved for its like-homemade taste and all-natural ingredients. But the brand has other products, too, including soups, dried pastas, and absolutely delicious frozen pizzas. Rao's also sells nearly a dozen frozen entrees, featuring various Italian dishes. The Penne Alla Vodka, in particular, is a favorite of Amazon shoppers.

The dish is made with bronze die-cut penne pasta, which has a coarser texture that better soaks up the creamy, tomatoey vodka sauce. Natural ingredients, including Italian tomatoes, heavy cream, parmesan and Romano cheeses, vodka, olive oil, onion, and garlic, go into the sauce, with no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. One Amazon review raves about its "rich, authentic flavor that rivals anything you'd get in a high-end Italian restaurant." Other reviewers on the site say it actually tastes like it was made fresh and leaves other frozen pastas in the dust, with one fan proclaiming, "This is my favorite frozen meal I've ever had."

Like Rao's pasta sauces, the 9-ounce Penne Alla Vodka isn't cheap, although the cost varies, and we judged it worth the price in our "hit or skip" list of the brand's entrees. A look at Amazon prices for five major U.S. cities found a low of $4.99 in Chicago and San Diego and a high of $6.89 in New York, with Atlanta and Houston falling in between.