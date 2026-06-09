The Best Fast Food Seafood Menu Items Beyond A Fish Sandwich
For many, the fast food experience isn't just about quick service, it's also about convenient consumption. Already representing a fraction of available options, seafood and fast food typically converge as fish sandwiches. Though less common, there are still a fair share of options that go beyond the basic fillet on a bun for diners to satisfy their cravings for a fresh catch. While some remain seasonal offerings, others can be landed at any time of the year.
Steering away from the standard sandwich, alternative ways to enjoy battered fish can be found via platters and tacos. Of course, the tortilla-wrapped cuisine common across Southern California-based chains like Del Taco and Rubio's may also feature a popular crustacean elsewhere. Similarly, shrimp star in bowls and burritos at a number of nationwide chains. Whether you've got a taste for Tex-Mex, Asian inspired entrées, or pub fare like the absolute best fish and chips in America, rest assured there's more to find in the ocean of fast food seafood.
Rubio's - The Original Fish Taco
First and foremost on the menu at Rubio's Coastal Grill, diners find The Original Fish Taco. Sure, some consider a taco a sandwich. However, that debate is being set aside for now. Focusing instead on the food itself, the beer-battered Alaska pollock can be caught either à la carte or as a two taco plate on a corn tortilla with cabbage, lime crema, and salsa.
Founded in San Diego where similar options abound, many fans adore Rubio's fish taco as much for nostalgia as they do for the flavor. In fact, moving outside of one of the three states where they are available — Arizona, California, and Nevada (the restaurant chain filed for bankruptcy in 2024 but is still going strong in those states) — longtime lovers of the crispy tacos report that absence does in fact make the heart — or, in this case, tastebuds — grow fonder. On top of public testimony to the taste, including reference to the sauces being worthy enough of return trips, Rubio's fish tacos have scored media outlet accolades.
Qdoba - Citrus Lime Shrimp
At Qdoba, a chain restaurant that was founded in Colorado, a limited-time menu option may run longer than other fast food promotions, but it still isn't long enough for fans of citrus lime shrimp. This seasonal favorite first hit restaurants in June 2022. Thanks to popular demand, it has returned year after year beginning in late January and sticking around into June. In addition to there being more than one way to savor the flavor inspired by the Yucatán, there is also an upgrade available inspired by the classic pairing of surf and turf.
By itself, the citrus lime shrimp is offered as either a bowl or a burrito with cotija cheese, your choice of the rice and beans, and a smoky chile crema, along with other customizable options. The seafood is so popular that whenever the promotion ends, fans find themselves asking for its return and the potential for a permanent spot on the menu.
Panda Express - Honey Walnut Shrimp
It's true that Panda Express doesn't sell a fish sandwich — or any sandwiches, for that matter. But the one mainstay seafood item on its menu remains top-tier among fast food fans. First introduced in 2010 as a callback to the chain's corporate older sibling, Panda Inn, Honey Walnut Shrimp's debut at Panda Express included the offer of a free entrée to try it out. More than a decade and a half later, the sweet and crunchy shrimp regularly features prominently in restaurant promotions.
This should come as no surprise, as both customers and employees alike proudly proclaim their adoration for the seafood selection. Some even describe the choice as good enough to be considered a special treat. Like the Black Pepper Sirloin Steak, the Honey Walnut Shrimp is a premium menu choice that comes with a premium price. In order to reduce the brunt of that charge, a list of Panda Express ordering tips advises against ordering the premium option individually or as a bowl. Instead, include the shrimp in a large plate.
Captain D's - Batter Dipped Fish Meal
A quintessential selection on pub menus, fish and chips come in all manner of shapes and sizes. The selection also happens to be among the best fast food seafood options for those who frequent Captain D's. Of course, while the 2 Piece Batter Dipped Fish Meal has the option of french fries as one of the two sides — in addition to an order of crispy hush puppies — they are not required. Fried okra, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, and vegetables are also offered to round out the meal. Also loved are the fried bits of batter that are worth considering as a bonus side.
Some people continue to harbor negative opinions of Captain D's after some rocky years that included location closures. That said, it is counted among once-beloved seafood chains that are making a resurgence with upgrades to the interior and functionality of locations. What's more, there's another beloved way to enjoy the filets via the Deluxe Seafood Platter. This classic option adds six breaded shrimp and two crab shells stuffed with seafood, leveling up the variety and satisfaction of customers.
Torchy's - Baja Shrimp Taco
At the Austin-based Torchy's Tacos, the array of taco options include choices like the Brushfire, Crossroads, and The Hogfather, as well as the bipartisan selections of a Democrat or Republican. While those satisfy with beef, chicken, or pork as their stars, seafood savorers can get their fix with the Baja Shrimp Taco. Served with the shrimp either fried or grilled, these tacos come topped with a chipotle sauce, cilantro, cotija cheese, jalapeños, pickled onions, and slaw, plus a lime wedge for a splash of citrus.
Among those speaking up in favor of the tacos, many a first-timer visiting either the chain or the Lone Star State — where locations are concentrated — opt to try the Baja Shrimp Taco. On top of scoring Torchy's promises of return trips, reviews speak to the lightness of the flavors. Put another way, the toppings accent rather than overpower the shrimp, allowing it to stand out as the meal's main attraction. Of course, if shrimp isn't your thing, Torchy's also offers its Mr. Orange, a blackened salmon taco with avocado sauce, as well as a black bean and corn relish.
Del Taco - Beer Battered Fish Taco
Another taco chain born out of Southern California, Del Taco's menu features hard and soft shell tacos alongside burritos, nachos, and quesadillas, as well as burgers and fries. Out of all the chicken, ground beef, and steak selections offered, it was actually the Beer Battered Fish Taco that scored some professional accolades. And customers love the menu item, too.
For a chain restaurant, fans consider Del Taco's fish on-par with mom and pop Mexican restaurants, so much so that they admit being surprised at how good the tacos are. The beer-battered Alaska Pollock is served in a warm corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and Del Taco's own secret sauce. Those living in or visiting one of the 17 states home to a Del Taco count it as a regular go-to. Likewise, outside of the best fast food fish sandwiches, according to customers, the fish taco is recommended as a great option for Christians observing meat abstinence during Lent.
Culver's - North Atlantic Cod Dinner
Sure, Culver's is counted among the limited number of fast food chains that keep a fish sandwich on their menu year round. But if one piece won't quite satisfy your appetite for hand battered and fried fish, diners can ditch the bun and opt for a plate. Ordering the North Atlantic Cod Dinner instead of the sandwich gives customers the choice of two or three pieces in place of the single piece on the sandwich.
Unlike the handheld's solitary serving, the dinner comes with the option of two sides plus a dinner roll. So French fries remain a possibility along with coleslaw, butterfly jumbo shrimp, chili, cheese curds, and more. What isn't included with the dinner option is a drink, which instead must be purchased separately much like the sneaky upcharge Culver's doesn't warn you about with its sauce. Customers don't seem to mind that, especially as many reviews deem the fried cod as superior to fish served at higher-scale sit-down establishments with waitstaff. Though a tad costlier than alternatives on the menu, the premium price reflects a premium product, according to the fanfare.