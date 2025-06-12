11 Once Beloved Seafood Chains That Are Making A Resurgence

Known for its sought-after Cheddar Bay Biscuits, Red Lobster has grown exponentially since opening its first location in Lakeland, Florida in January 1968. Things started going downhill in 2014 after the chain was acquired by Golden Gate Capital. The San Francisco-based private equity firm quickly entered a sale/leaseback deal that left the chain hobbled with debt from paying rent on real estate it had previously owned.

The hits just kept coming from there. Competition from fast-casual chains, supply chain challenges, COVID-19, and years of mismanagement under Thai Union Group (an equity partner of Golden Gate Capital) left the chain barely scraping by. The $20 all-you-can-eat shrimp deal, which the chain gradually raised prices on, was the final blow — draining $11 million from its heavily hobbled 2023 returns. By the time it filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, Red Lobster had just under $30 million in cash and a startling $1 billion in debt — not to mention that its unit portfolio had shrunk from over 700 in 2014 to just under 600.

Fortunately, the chain didn't have to languish in the mire of Chapter 11 restructuring for long, as it was — just four months after the headline-blaring filing —acquired by RL Investor Holdings, albeit for a fraction of its value. Aside from streamlining the chain's bloated unit portfolio, which was slashed down from the 578 disclosed in the bankruptcy filing to 538, the new owner committed to investing more than $60 million in revitalizing the struggling chain. Customers were already starting to reap the benefits of the brand's resurgence as early as November 2024 with the return of popular menu items like hush puppies, bacon-wrapped scallops, and cornmeal fritters.