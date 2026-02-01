5 Chain Restaurants That Were Founded In Colorado

While Colorado is famous for its scenic beauty and landmarks, like the breathtaking Rocky Mountains and multiple national parks, the Centennial State also has its fair share of food-related claims to fame. It's noted, for instance, for a delicacy called Rocky Mountain oysters (which definitely don't contain seafood). Colorado is also home to America's first Thai restaurant, and it is the U.S. state that produces the most beer.

Some well-known chain restaurants also got their starts in this picturesque state — and considering Denver, specifically, is noted as being one of the best dining destinations in the country, that perhaps comes as no surprise. Food Network star Guy Fieri has featured Colorado restaurants 41 times on his famed show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," as of January 2026, and 19 of them were in the capital city. Denver diners tend to favor fresh cuisine, farm-to-table ingredients, and unique food offerings, which has made it a veritable melting pot for trendy eats, fresh fare, and international cuisine.

While it is a culinary hub, Denver also has one of the lowest survival rates for new restaurants in the entire country. So, if a restaurant does well among the city's discerning diners, odds are favorable that it may do well in other markets. This is exemplified by five now-nationwide restaurant brands, each of which started out with inaugural locations in Denver and grew from there. Each expanded into international markets, too — some more successfully than others. All have become household names in the American food scene.