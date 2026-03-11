The 8 Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches, According To Customers

There's one time of year where the fish sandwich has its moment to shine, and what some fast food chains offer rise above the rest. That's right, we're talking about Lent. Annually, Catholics and other Christians observe a period of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving that begins with Ash Wednesday and concludes with the celebration of Easter. In order to cater to observants who abstain from eating meat as a form of penance — specifically on Fridays — a considerable number of fast food chains batter and fry fillets in place of the typical hamburgers and chicken patties. But not all fish sandwiches are created equal.

Out of a plethora of options on the market, only some warrant praise and routinely have customers lobbying for greater access. While McDonald's famed Filet-O-Fish and Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich are available all the time, one of these earns a huge portion of its annual sales in March, while the other plays second-fiddle to a limited-time offer. Even chicken-centric and roast beef-focused fast-food chains pull out all the stops to have fans lining up for pollock and flounder. Pescatarians also wish they were factored into menu creation. Based on popular opinion, you'll want to branch out beyond Fridays if you hope to try all of the best fish sandwiches before they're gone again.