The 8 Best Fast Food Fish Sandwiches, According To Customers
There's one time of year where the fish sandwich has its moment to shine, and what some fast food chains offer rise above the rest. That's right, we're talking about Lent. Annually, Catholics and other Christians observe a period of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving that begins with Ash Wednesday and concludes with the celebration of Easter. In order to cater to observants who abstain from eating meat as a form of penance — specifically on Fridays — a considerable number of fast food chains batter and fry fillets in place of the typical hamburgers and chicken patties. But not all fish sandwiches are created equal.
Out of a plethora of options on the market, only some warrant praise and routinely have customers lobbying for greater access. While McDonald's famed Filet-O-Fish and Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich are available all the time, one of these earns a huge portion of its annual sales in March, while the other plays second-fiddle to a limited-time offer. Even chicken-centric and roast beef-focused fast-food chains pull out all the stops to have fans lining up for pollock and flounder. Pescatarians also wish they were factored into menu creation. Based on popular opinion, you'll want to branch out beyond Fridays if you hope to try all of the best fish sandwiches before they're gone again.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
Unlike many other fast food chains, McDonald's — arguably the biggest player in the game — happens to keep the most recognizable fish sandwich available year-round. After more than 60 years on the menu, the Filet-O-Fish typically has its time to shine in March. In fact, the simple fish patty, set upon a steamed bun with a slice of American cheese and McDonald's own tartar sauce, attains nearly a quarter of its annual sales thanks in part to Catholics observing Lent.
Its introduction in the '60s came when sales at Lou Groen's McDonald's franchise in Cincinnati suffered greatly before Easter. A vast majority of the city's population was Catholic at that time. Groen's halibut and cheese sandwich has since become an Alaskan pollock creation that diners can't help but eat more than one of at a time. Alternatively, some Filet-O-Fish fans soup up their sandwich in the style of a Big Mac.
One way to do that is with a simple drool-worthy sauce swap, subbing in McDonald's special sauce for the tartar. Alternatively, some customers have ordered an extra patty for their Filet-O-Fish or ordered a Big Mac with the pollock instead of hamburger meat. Whether enjoyed as-is or customized, Groen's original Lenten business solution remains the favorite fast-food fish sandwich of many.
Habit Burger & Grill Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich
Habit Burger & Grill already has a fish sandwich on its menu, featuring a steak of sushi-grade tuna. In 2026, the California original also released a limited-edition Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich, only available while supplies last between Ash Wednesday and the end of April. Nestled between pickled red onions, Baja sauce, and a cilantro lime coleslaw, the star is beer-battered cod made handheld courtesy of a toasted bun.
Within days of its initial launch, reviews hit social media with no mistaking the considerable crunch delivered by the crispy fish. High marks accompanied a great deal of FOMO for some, as Habit is one classic burger chain that never made it to every U.S. state. For those who can reach one of Habit's restaurants, an added enticement allows customers to receive fries on the house with their Baja Crispy Fish Sandwich at participating locations on Fridays throughout Lent.
Arby's King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe
For years, Ving Rhames's readily recognizable baritone has reminded customers that at Arby's, "We have the meats!" But meat isn't all that the chain sells. Having once touted that its sandwiches were "Good Mood Food," a fast food slogan that vanished, Arby's has its own limited-edition fish offering. At participating locations, the regular Crispy Fish Sandwich receives star treatment as the King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe. As the name suggests, this sandwich is a unique collaboration from Arby's and the sweet bakery.
Unlike the standard Crispy Fish Sandwich that comes with lettuce and tartar sauce on a sesame seed bun, the bread swap for the King's Hawaiian roll comes with some extra toppings. In addition to a slice of cheese that many fish sandwiches have — in this case, cheddar — Arby's includes some less common slices of tomato. Fans of the seasonal handheld mark it as more filling than a Filet-O-Fish and, to some, it's worthy of the title of best fish sandwich around.
Whataburger Whatacatch
Each year between Shrove Tuesday and Easter Monday, Whataburger rolls out its own limited-time fish sandwich. Fans of the Whatacatch Sandwich from the Texas-founded chain wish this one was available all the time for more pescatarian options beyond McDonald's. Marketed specifically for Lent, Alaskan pollock is the centerpiece of this sandwich with a panko crust, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. The chain's own recommendations for alternative ways to enjoy the Whatacatch include adding cheese and Creamy Pepper Sauce, or ordering a platter instead of the sandwich.
First-time experiences with the Whatacatch speak to how hot and fresh the flaky fillet is — hardly a surprise to those familiar with Whataburger. It is on the list of chains where the burgers are always fresh and never frozen. Rooted in the Gulf Coast, the restaurant also remains true to its mainly Texan clientele with ways to spice things up. A request for jalapeños on the sandwich or for Whataburger's jalapeño ranch dressing provides an extra kick to the fish.
Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen serves Southern-fried chicken and the Cajun flavors of New Orleans throughout the country and overseas. As the 2020s kicked off, the chain joined the Lenten trend with the introduction of its Flounder Fish Sandwich. Since then, Popeyes expanded to a wider seafood menu for the season, including a shrimp tackle box and surf and turf. For the fish sandwich crowd, the choice between classic, or spicy places the chicken restaurant in the top tier among the likes of Arby's, Culver's, and Wendy's.
A breaded Alaskan flounder fillet is set upon a bun slathered with tartar sauce, accompanied by some barrel-cured pickles for the classic option. Those hoping for some heat can swap out the tartar sauce for spicy mayo. Many fans wish that the sandwich would remain available throughout the year. While on the menu, those more interested in shrimp than flounder can delight in four different flavors: buffalo, garlic Parm, ghost pepper, and lemon pepper.
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
When promoting its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, Wendy's assures its customers that the Alaskan pollock fillets are sustainably sourced from wild caught fisheries. It also puts an emphasis on the flavors fans adore from Mardi Gras up until Easter Sunday. Touting the "buttery flakiness" of the fish with added "savory notes of garlic and onion," the chain builds on its base with tried and true ingredients.
Along with the fillet, each panko breadcrumb-crusted sandwich gets American cheese, dill tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles. That said, customization is still an option for those who like to style their order with a different taste. As with other fast food chains, customers remain flummoxed and desperate about the decision to roll out the fish sandwiches once a year. The seasonality appears to help drive the hype, as many suggest they were counting down the days leading up to Wendy's bringing back their favorite fast-food fish.
Dairy Queen Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich
Sometimes, simple can be the most satisfying. Dairy Queen's Wild Alaska Fish Sandwich fans agree. The Illinois-founded chain keeps the focus on its breaded and fried star, adding only lettuce and tartar sauce to complete the sandwich. Despite the prevalence of fish hitting menus every year in time for Lent, some express surprise to learn that the home of the Blizzard makes the extra effort to cater to Catholics.
What's more surprising is that not every fast food chain equipped to shift gears before Easter does so — given roughly 20% of American adults identify as members of the Catholic Church, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. Once given the chance to try the DQ offering, many name it their top pick among the fast food competition. Those who want to ditch the simple style of Dairy Queen once home can choose to spruce up their fish sandwich with some underrated toppings like ketchup, hot honey, or even pomegranate molasses.
Culver's Northwoods Walleye Sandwich
Treasured for cheese curds and butter burgers, Culver's is also one of the few fast food chains that keeps a fish option on its menu year-round As much as fans flock to the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich, they clamor to get their hands on the Lent-exclusive Northwoods Walleye Sandwich. For the Wisconsin-based chain, the sandwich is the signature of state neighbor, Minnesota, and sourced from the neighbor to the north, Canada.
Served on a toasted hoagie roll — not quite big enough to contain the large fillet — the walleye is battered, fried, and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Attesting to the lack of processing from lake to table, customers are warned about the potential presence of small bones. Aside from that, they can customize the meal to their liking with Culver's condiments and toppings, like shredded cheddar, pickles, grilled onions, mayo, mushrooms, or mustard. To those fortunate enough to have a Culver's in their area, those in the know warn against waiting to get a hold of the walleye sandwich when it hits the menu. It's only available while supplies last, and many race to get theirs, considering it the best of the fast-food fish sandwiches.
Methodology
This list began with a compilation of the myriad fast food chains that offer fish sandwiches, whether for a limited time or always. Restaurants like A&W, Bojangles, Captain D's, and Carl's Jr. — among others — all have fans of the seafood selections. However, the list was narrowed down to those fast food chain fish sandwiches with broad and abundant outspoken consensus for preference, quality, and flavor.