The Sneaky Upcharge Culver's Doesn't Warn You About
If you're a fan of Culver's, that Wisconsin-born fast-food chain with its unique Butterburgers, gooey cheese curds, and signature Fresh Frozen Custard, be advised: You're likely to get slapped with an upcharge you didn't see coming when you eat there. And, unless you're in the habit of checking your receipt, you've probably been unwittingly paying this sneaky charge for a while.
It's long been customary, when you order a dippable side like french fries or onion rings at a fast-food restaurant, to receive complimentary sauce to enjoy them with. But that's not the case at Culver's anymore. Though the chain offers upward of 20 sauces on its menu, ranging from house specialties like its Culver's Signature Sauce and Ken's Boom Boom Sauce to marinara and buttermilk ranch, the brand's restaurants are no longer handing them out for free. If you want something with your fries, rings, or curds that isn't ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce (the only sauces still complimentary at Culver's), it's either pay up or go sauceless.
While the per-container price averages between $0.35 and $0.55, depending on restaurant location, some diners report being charged as much as $0.85 per sauce at their local Culver's. Delivery service provider Postmates lists a price of $0.99 for one dipping condiment if you're ordering from the Culver's in Commerce, Georgia. So, even if you just spent nearly $13 for a family-sized container of cheese curds, if you're among those who like to dip their curds in marinara, ranch dressing, or that Utah treasure fry sauce, you could be looking at as much as $5 for an adequate amount of sauce to accompany them.
It's unclear when Culver's sauce-charging started
Exactly when Culver's began charging for sauces is unclear. Some Reddit users, self-identifying as store managers or former employees, claim the restaurants have never given out free sauce. Others, identifying as current employees, say their locations did until around 2022 or 2023. Many customers state it was definitely gratis at one time, and other Culver's workers affirm this. It's possible that, in the past, whether to charge or not was left up to individual franchisees, which could explain the inconsistency. Regardless, based on various social media comments from self-declared employees, the current policy of sauce charging seems to be corporate-mandated.
To clarify, Culver's still offers two included sauces with its seafood menu items and chicken tenders, though some report being charged for them nonetheless. Salads also include two dressing packets, as of April 2026. If you want extra, you'll be charged.
While many customers are upset over being gouged for additional money when fast-food prices are already through the roof, some are simply aggrieved over not being told. "Just because I don't like a policy or change doesn't mean I will throw a fit. I understand things have to change," one Redditor stated. "I do want informed consent. Companies should clearly advertise a change like that so customers are prepared to make different decisions." While some employees say they do personally warn patrons about the impending sauce charge — mainly to avoid angry confrontations later — others definitely don't, leaving their diners to find out the hard way.
The employee take on sauce gouging, and how to get around it
Some self-declared Culver's workers agree that charging for sauce without notifying customers is a poor practice, adding that dippable sides should include condiments. Many others, though, have taken to social media to defend the practice. "My location spent over $50,000 on fry sauce alone over the course of 2022," one Redditor stated. "That plus other sauces was money down the drain. If you were the business owner I guarantee you would make the same decision." Another Redditor stated, "Sauce costs us money[,] so it costs you money[.] [It's] that simple, [so] stop whining."
Charging for formerly free sauces isn't isolated to Culver's, it seems. Some report now being charged for dips and condiments at places like McDonald's and Jack in the Box, too. If you're a Culver's regular or find that another go-to fast-food place is making you pay, Redditors suggest a way around it. "I wait until after I pay and they hand me the bag to ask for sauce," one Reddit poster stated. "Seems to work." Workers ratify this approach as your best bet for circumventing the charge. "[As] a Culver's employee, if you've already paid for your food[,] generally I'll just give away a single packet," a self-declared Culver's worker explained.
It isn't a failsafe approach, though. Others report attempting this method and still being charged when asking for a sauce post-order. Ironically, making customers pay these small, standalone charges for a couple of sauce cups actually costs the franchise in point-of-sale fees. "If they pay with a credit card[,] then the owner just lost money," one Redditor pointed out.