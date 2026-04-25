The Sneaky Upcharge Culver's Doesn't Warn You About

If you're a fan of Culver's, that Wisconsin-born fast-food chain with its unique Butterburgers, gooey cheese curds, and signature Fresh Frozen Custard, be advised: You're likely to get slapped with an upcharge you didn't see coming when you eat there. And, unless you're in the habit of checking your receipt, you've probably been unwittingly paying this sneaky charge for a while.

It's long been customary, when you order a dippable side like french fries or onion rings at a fast-food restaurant, to receive complimentary sauce to enjoy them with. But that's not the case at Culver's anymore. Though the chain offers upward of 20 sauces on its menu, ranging from house specialties like its Culver's Signature Sauce and Ken's Boom Boom Sauce to marinara and buttermilk ranch, the brand's restaurants are no longer handing them out for free. If you want something with your fries, rings, or curds that isn't ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce (the only sauces still complimentary at Culver's), it's either pay up or go sauceless.

While the per-container price averages between $0.35 and $0.55, depending on restaurant location, some diners report being charged as much as $0.85 per sauce at their local Culver's. Delivery service provider Postmates lists a price of $0.99 for one dipping condiment if you're ordering from the Culver's in Commerce, Georgia. So, even if you just spent nearly $13 for a family-sized container of cheese curds, if you're among those who like to dip their curds in marinara, ranch dressing, or that Utah treasure fry sauce, you could be looking at as much as $5 for an adequate amount of sauce to accompany them.