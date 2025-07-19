You Can Buy Bags Of The Beloved Nugget Ice At This Fast Food Chain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know a drink becomes tastier when served with ice, but did you know that the shape of ice can affect the flavor? Nugget ice (also known as pebble ice) is insanely popular because its smaller surface area allows for it to absorb flavors and cool drinks a lot quicker. It can also help with drinks that are too sweet and could benefit from a little dilution. Sure, you can make crushed ice at home, but it isn't quite the same. Fortunately, you can still get nugget ice at home by purchasing a 10-pound bag of Sonic's popular nugget ice for $3.

Sonic restaurants have been using nugget ice since the mid-1980s, from a special machine designed by Scottsman. The ice maker uses a specialized process that compresses ice flakes to form a cylinder. The Sonic ice machine is popular with the restaurant because it uses less water and energy, and is popular with fans because the air pockets in each ice pellet let flavor seep in, so once your drink is gone, you can still taste it in the leftover ice. Except for slushes, every drink at Sonic is automatically served with nugget ice. Nugget ice allows Sonic to experiment with bold and very sweet drinks, like Blueberry Lavender Lemonade and the Strawberry Cheesecake Cream Cooler.