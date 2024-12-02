Why Wendy's Fries Taste So Much Saltier Than Its Fast Food Competitors

Whether you are dipping them into ketchup, ranch, or your chocolate milkshake, there's never a wrong way to eat french fries — but that doesn't quell arguments about which restaurant serves the best ones. Out of all the fast food french fries customers have to choose from, many would consider Wendy's to have the crispiest and saltiest on the market. The Wendy's website explains that its fries are made from natural cut, skin-on potatoes and seasoned with sea salt. That last part is crucial: The choice to use flaky sea salt over typical grains of table salt is the reason why Wendy's fries might taste saltier than the competition.

While sea salt contains approximately the same amount of sodium as other forms, such as kosher or iodized table salt, this special type derived from the ocean might taste saltier due to the size of the flakes. Sea salt is extracted from evaporated sea water, which produces crystals in a wide range of sizes and textures. These larger, uneven flakes on Wendy's fries are more easily detected by our taste buds and melt slower, resulting in a saltier fry experience, compared to the tiny grains used by other fast food chains. Sea salt is also not as heavily processed as other forms of salt, so it may contain traces of other minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium — all of which can make the salt taste a bit more assertive.