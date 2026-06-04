5 Dishes That Simply Taste Better In The Midwest

The Midwest is a region of the United States that can sometimes be difficult to define — although the federal government defines the region as comprising the Old Northwest and the Great Plains states. The former consists of states that were part of the western frontier before the United States expanded to the Pacific ocean and includes Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota comprise the Great Plains.

Culturally, residents of each of the two components of the Midwest can often disagree on whether they're part of the same region, but to outsiders, all Midwestern states tend to have more in common with each other than they do with other regions of the United States — especially when it comes to food. And Midwesterners who leave the region often bond with each other, regardless of which state they're from, over cultural idiosyncrasies that may leave other Americans puzzled.

While popular stereotypes of Midwestern American food tend to revolve around bland casseroles and Jello-O salads, there is a lot more to this region's cuisine than most outsiders know about. Being an immigrant who married into a Midwestern family, I've experienced first hand what makes this region gastronomically unique and probably one of the most delicious parts of the country to live in and visit. Below are five dishes that simply taste better in the Midwest.