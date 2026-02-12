Anthony Bourdain Thought Cincinnati Chili Was More Enjoyable With This One Tip
Anthony Bourdain was known for exploring and eating his way around the world, and while he enjoyed a fair share of interesting food finds, he also encountered plenty he didn't fall in love with. That wasn't the case when he met up in 2007 with writer Michael Ruhlman in Cleveland, Ohio, for an episode of "No Reservations." There, the two casually dined at one of Skyline Chili's locations. A regional chain, the restaurant is best known for its Cincinnati-style chili.
It's "not chili as you know it," Bourdain said on the show (via Facebook). "It's not made for eating as a standalone dish. It's a mutant hybrid, a topping gone wild, a meaty, brown, bean-less sauce that tastes of cinnamon." Despite that description, Bourdain dug right into his "3-Way," a combination of spaghetti noodles and the signature chili with a hearty portion of shredded cheddar on top (as well as oyster crackers on the side). He also sprinkled on a generous amount of hot sauce to jazz it up. His review? "If you don't like this, you're just not drinking enough."
Indeed, with a variety of ways to order the dish, it does seem like the type of food that may pair well with an evening of sipping. From the classic version Bourdain ordered to hot dogs, sandwiches, fries, bowls, steamed potatoes, dip and nachos, there's no shortage of chili-topped options to snack on that may soak up some spirits or suds.
What to drink with Cincinnati chili
Skyline Chili doesn't appear to serve spirits, so viewers can only assume Anthony Bourdain may have hit up another spot to pregame. But if you want to grab Cincinnati chili to go (or make a dupe at home) and are looking to follow Bourdain's advice, there are more than a few options.
While beer is a classic companion for almost any type of chili, it is particularly well-suited to the unique, aromatic flavor profile of the Cincinnati style. Try a chocolate stout or a Russian imperial stout for a smooth contrast to the cinnamon. For something lighter, sip a saison, which pairs well with richer foods.
For a grape-based beverage, look no further than bubbles; its bright acidity cuts right through the decadence of the meat and heavy cheese. Or for a flavor profile that matches the cinnamon-infused dish, try mixing up some mulled wine (you can make your own or jazz up a store-bought version). Or simply pour a glass of syrah or Beaujolais, which should round out the meal nicely.