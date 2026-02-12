Anthony Bourdain Thought Cincinnati Chili Was More Enjoyable With This One Tip

Anthony Bourdain was known for exploring and eating his way around the world, and while he enjoyed a fair share of interesting food finds, he also encountered plenty he didn't fall in love with. That wasn't the case when he met up in 2007 with writer Michael Ruhlman in Cleveland, Ohio, for an episode of "No Reservations." There, the two casually dined at one of Skyline Chili's locations. A regional chain, the restaurant is best known for its Cincinnati-style chili.

It's "not chili as you know it," Bourdain said on the show (via Facebook). "It's not made for eating as a standalone dish. It's a mutant hybrid, a topping gone wild, a meaty, brown, bean-less sauce that tastes of cinnamon." Despite that description, Bourdain dug right into his "3-Way," a combination of spaghetti noodles and the signature chili with a hearty portion of shredded cheddar on top (as well as oyster crackers on the side). He also sprinkled on a generous amount of hot sauce to jazz it up. His review? "If you don't like this, you're just not drinking enough."

Indeed, with a variety of ways to order the dish, it does seem like the type of food that may pair well with an evening of sipping. From the classic version Bourdain ordered to hot dogs, sandwiches, fries, bowls, steamed potatoes, dip and nachos, there's no shortage of chili-topped options to snack on that may soak up some spirits or suds.