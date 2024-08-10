Is Wild Rice Actually Rice?

It looks like rice, it feels like rice, and it even cooks like rice, but is it truly rice? Turns out, it is not: Wild rice isn't actually rice. In reality, it is the grain of an aquatic grass. Unlike rice (or true rice as it's called), which belongs to the Oryza sativa species of plants, wild rice comes from the Poaceae family, which also houses bamboo and barley. If you look closely, you'll notice that wild rice grains are actually longer and more needle-like, their hulls are denser, and they have a more roasty, nutty flavor than most types of rice.

Most wild rice is native to North America and the Great Lakes region, where it grows near bodies of water like lakes and freshwater marshes. Reeds can grow from three to 10 feet tall. There are two main species that grow in this area: Eastern or annual wild rice (Zizania aquatica) and northern wild rice (Zizania palustris). The latter has historically served as a staple grain for indigenous peoples in the region, including the Ojibwa and Chippewa people, who referred to wild rice as manoomin, meaning "good berry."

There is a third species of Texas wild rice (Zizania texana) native to the San Marcos River, though it was listed as an endangered strain in 1978 due to a lack of suitable growing environments. Finally, there's Manchurian wild rice (Zizania latifolia) — the only species of wild rice native to Asia, which is also almost extinct.