Don't Steam Your Brats & Sausages In Water: Use This Instead
While plenty of folks appreciate a good bit of char on a bratwurst or sausage, some recipes call for steaming rather than grilling to preserve their casings and maximize their juiciness. This method is ideal when you want to quickly prepare a protein for an easy dinner, but Nathan Gerard from Pellet Head suggests tweaking it slightly for more flavor.
"Beer brings way more flavor to the party!" Gerard says. "The hops and malt give your brats a richer, slightly sweet, and savory depth you just don't get from water." Just because you're opting for a quicker, easy-to-clean cooking method doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. Much like boiling hot dogs in beer versus water, steaming brats and just about any kind of sausage in beer produces a flavor revelation, providing just as much taste as your favorite weiner's seasonings. Plus, since your sausage's casing has little to no risk of rupturing, it retains even more of its natural flavors than cooking it in a pan or on a grill.
Beer steams are particularly great when you compare the differences between turkey and pork sausage. While pork varieties may not necessarily need the richness and depth of flavor added by beer, turkey sometimes needs a little taste boost to achieve the same heartiness and feeling of satisfaction after eating. Still, it's important to keep the flavor profiles and thickness of different beers in mind when pairing them with your brats and sausages.
What beers to pair with brats and sausages
Beer and sausage are a celebrated culinary combo because both are so versatile. However, you'll always want to steer clear of anything brewed with fruit or other additional flavoring, as these tastes are often so strong they can overwhelm your proteins. You'll also want to stay away from overly thick beers made with lactose, such as milk stouts, as their tastes tend to change dramatically when heated. But as a general rule, if the beer isn't fruity and seems like it would be great to grill with, it's probably a solid choice.
Ales and lagers, despite their differences, are both great choices, as they're typically medium-bodied and moderately flavored. They provide just enough flavor to be noticed in even the most heavily seasoned sausages but not so much that they'll overwhelm the natural meaty taste of plainer bratwursts. Even the cheapest, mass-produced varieties have a lot of character, and you can pair them with herbs, spices, and citrus to prepare a steaming liquid that infuses your proteins with great flavor.
IPAs of just about any variety are second-to-none flavor infusers for any kind of sausage. While the hoppiness of an Imperial or hazy IPA might be too much for some people, both options are great steaming choices when you want to steam hot and fast. Since these often already have powerful floral and herbal notes, consider pairing them with heavier ingredients like onion or garlic to round out your protein's flavor and deliver a great meal.