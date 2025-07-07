Don't Steam Your Brats & Sausages In Water: Use This Instead

While plenty of folks appreciate a good bit of char on a bratwurst or sausage, some recipes call for steaming rather than grilling to preserve their casings and maximize their juiciness. This method is ideal when you want to quickly prepare a protein for an easy dinner, but Nathan Gerard from Pellet Head suggests tweaking it slightly for more flavor.

"Beer brings way more flavor to the party!" Gerard says. "The hops and malt give your brats a richer, slightly sweet, and savory depth you just don't get from water." Just because you're opting for a quicker, easy-to-clean cooking method doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. Much like boiling hot dogs in beer versus water, steaming brats and just about any kind of sausage in beer produces a flavor revelation, providing just as much taste as your favorite weiner's seasonings. Plus, since your sausage's casing has little to no risk of rupturing, it retains even more of its natural flavors than cooking it in a pan or on a grill.

Beer steams are particularly great when you compare the differences between turkey and pork sausage. While pork varieties may not necessarily need the richness and depth of flavor added by beer, turkey sometimes needs a little taste boost to achieve the same heartiness and feeling of satisfaction after eating. Still, it's important to keep the flavor profiles and thickness of different beers in mind when pairing them with your brats and sausages.