Reddit's Favorite Fast Food Burger Only Exists In 26 States

When you are looking for help deciding which dining spots to try, there is plentiful input right at your fingertips from sources like Reddit, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, where thousands of people have given feedback based on their own personal experiences. Food Republic dug into the comment threads to see which fast food burgers are the best, according to Reddit. In ranking the best hamburger, users on Reddit cited a clear favorite: Culver's.

Culver's is a burger chain that first opened its doors in 1984 in a small town called Sauk City, Wisconsin. In the ensuing decades, the restaurant has expanded to include more than 1,000 franchises, but it only exists in about half of the United States (26 of them, to be exact, as of April 2025). Reddit users mention traveling long distances to visit a Culver's, because it's just that good. Commenters raved about the chain's excellent service, clean facilities, and — above all — top-quality food.

The dining spot is particularly known for its ButterBurgers. Those hot burgers Reddit users love so fiercely feature fresh, never frozen beef, pressed and seared into juicy perfection. Additions like real Wisconsin cheese and various fresh toppings are nestled between the eater's choice of a lightly toasted bun, sourdough bread, rye bread, or a gluten-free bun (all kissed with fresh Wisconsin creamery butter). Other burger creations include the Bacon Deluxe, Mushroom & Swiss, Sourdough Melt, and Wisconsin Swiss Melt. For those who don't have a Culver's close by, all the love from impassioned Reddit users might be convincing enough to warrant a rather long trip to try one for yourself.