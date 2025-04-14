These days, I can't quite seem to leave a coffee shop without adding cold foam to my drink. It's taken over my local Starbucks menu, my TikTok feed, and certainly my morning coffee. With the sweet topping's recent rise to fame, some insist that cold foam is something we've already seen before in shiny new packaging — in other words, rebranded whipped cream.

But spoiler alert: it isn't. I'll admit that even I had never really given the difference between the two much thought until recently. I was ordering my go-to Starbucks drink (an iced cinnamon dolce latte) with cold foam when the barista hit me with an unexpected question: "Do you still want whipped cream with that?"

I was caught off guard. Weren't cold foam and whipped cream pretty much the same thing? Apparently not, if he was asking me that question. If you've ever wondered what exactly sets the toppings apart, don't worry. Today, I'm settling the debate once and for all and diving into what makes cold foam different from whipped cream.