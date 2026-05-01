Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam Has A Big Problem, According To Customers

In September 2025, Starbucks debuted an intriguing new line of protein cold foam drinks and lattes. Right in line with the protein trend of the moment, the move is a savvy way for consumers to increase their daily dose, all still in sippable form. On paper, it's a gentle enhancement with incredible convenience, but unfortunately, public reception has been split. Specifically, the protein cold foam draws contentious reactions.

The coffee chain offers over a dozen varieties of the airy foam topping, with flavors ranging from toasted coconut cream to lavender or pistachio. A majority are available in a non-dairy format, as well as with added protein — boosted with some 15 grams. The issue is that some customers find that the add-on often tarnishes beverages.

Most often, complaints center on the consistency. "The protein foam is wayyy thicker and has an almost gloopy texture compared to the regular foam," noted one Reddit user. On a different Starbucks Reddit thread, commenters note the topping often veers into the other direction, too: "No matter what foam I add the protein powder to, it immediately turns it into liquid." For a beverage addition that's centered around mouthfeel, that's a major letdown — making the cold foam an unreliable order.