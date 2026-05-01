Starbucks' Protein Cold Foam Has A Big Problem, According To Customers
In September 2025, Starbucks debuted an intriguing new line of protein cold foam drinks and lattes. Right in line with the protein trend of the moment, the move is a savvy way for consumers to increase their daily dose, all still in sippable form. On paper, it's a gentle enhancement with incredible convenience, but unfortunately, public reception has been split. Specifically, the protein cold foam draws contentious reactions.
The coffee chain offers over a dozen varieties of the airy foam topping, with flavors ranging from toasted coconut cream to lavender or pistachio. A majority are available in a non-dairy format, as well as with added protein — boosted with some 15 grams. The issue is that some customers find that the add-on often tarnishes beverages.
Most often, complaints center on the consistency. "The protein foam is wayyy thicker and has an almost gloopy texture compared to the regular foam," noted one Reddit user. On a different Starbucks Reddit thread, commenters note the topping often veers into the other direction, too: "No matter what foam I add the protein powder to, it immediately turns it into liquid." For a beverage addition that's centered around mouthfeel, that's a major letdown — making the cold foam an unreliable order.
Some customers also take issue with Starbucks protein cold foam flavor
If your aim is to boost your daily Starbucks order with protein, the cold foam does offer functional appeal. In combination with the protein milk, you could pack some 70 grams of protein into a venti matcha, or simply add a boost to any beverage of your choice. Yet for those seeking an optimally tasting beverage experience, the cold foam sometimes disappoints not only in texture but flavor, too.
"It tastes like you were to shake a protein drink up in a bottle ... and then just pour it on top of your coffee," cited an Instagram reviewer. They noted that the requested banana flavor did not shine through, making it an order not worth replicating. To add to the troubles, the beverage sometimes fails in the olfactory department, too. "It had that protein powder smell and wasn't sweet enough," a Facebook user complained.
Nevertheless, some customers take a liking to the addition, noting that certain cold foam flavors impact the experience more than others: "The chocolatier ones disguise the chalkiness the best," explained a TikTok reviewer. So, especially if you're used to protein beverages, the cold foam might work, but brace for a potential letdown.