Review: Starbucks' New Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha And Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha Are Decadently Rich

Starbucks just dropped two brand spanking new drinks: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha and the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha. The timing couldn't be better, either. Dubai Chocolate is all the rage these days, and for good reason. It's deliciously rich and decadent, and who can deny that pistachio and chocolate make an ideal pair? No one, that's who. Starbucks knows this, too, and they were smart enough to cash in on the craze (starting today, at least). That doesn't necessarily mean the new drinks will live up to the luxurious expectations of the exotic flavor pairing, though, or will they?

As a true chocolate lover through and through, and someone with a penchant for tasty caffeinated beverages, I couldn't wait to get my hands on Starbucks new Iced Dubai Chocolate drinks. So, as soon as they became available, I headed over to the nearest location to snag them both. No spoilers, but I sure am glad I did too. If you aren't sold on the whole Dubai Chocolate obsession just yet or simply want to know whether or not they are worth a try, I've got you covered. After all, they could just be another ridiculous Starbucks order. Let's find out!