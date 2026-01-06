Review: Starbucks' New Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha And Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha Are Decadently Rich
Starbucks just dropped two brand spanking new drinks: the Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha and the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha. The timing couldn't be better, either. Dubai Chocolate is all the rage these days, and for good reason. It's deliciously rich and decadent, and who can deny that pistachio and chocolate make an ideal pair? No one, that's who. Starbucks knows this, too, and they were smart enough to cash in on the craze (starting today, at least). That doesn't necessarily mean the new drinks will live up to the luxurious expectations of the exotic flavor pairing, though, or will they?
As a true chocolate lover through and through, and someone with a penchant for tasty caffeinated beverages, I couldn't wait to get my hands on Starbucks new Iced Dubai Chocolate drinks. So, as soon as they became available, I headed over to the nearest location to snag them both. No spoilers, but I sure am glad I did too. If you aren't sold on the whole Dubai Chocolate obsession just yet or simply want to know whether or not they are worth a try, I've got you covered. After all, they could just be another ridiculous Starbucks order. Let's find out!
Price and availability
Starbucks' new Iced Dubai Chocolate drinks hit store menus on January 6, 2026, so if you have been dying to get a taste, the wait is finally over. However, they are only expected to be around for a limited time this winter, so you may want to strike while the iron is hot. If not, the new Dubai Chocolate craze could pass you by before you know it.
As for prices, the Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha costs $6.25 to $6.95 plus tax in my area (Denver, Colorado). The Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha costs slightly less, $5.95 to $6.45, plus tax. If these prices seem like a lot to you, I'll be the first to admit that I agree. Still, price increases are nothing new at Starbucks, and when it comes to snagging a sweet treat, it's more than okay to indulge from time to time. Your wallet may not be happy, but hey, life's short. Sometimes restraint isn't all it's cracked up to be, right?
Nutritional information
When the time comes to indulge in a rich, chocolatey drink from Starbucks, nutrition isn't always a main priority. Just in case you're keeping track, though, Starbucks' new Iced Dubai Chocolate Drinks are a far cry from a cup of black coffee, with only zero to one calorie per cup.
A Grande (16-ounce) Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha contains 470 calories, 57 grams of sugar, and 20 grams of fat. Yikes! You might want to think of it more like a full-on dessert with those numbers. I hate to jump the gun, but if you're a chocolate lover, something tells me the flavors will be enough for you to overlook its nutritional information entirely.
A Grande (16-ounce) Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha contains 400 calories, 45 grams of sugar, and 19 grams of fat. Compared to the Mocha, it fares a bit better on the nutritional value scale. Still, if these drinks are an indulgence and not an everyday thing, who cares? What I will say is that one thing both of these drinks have going for them is that they won't kill your hydration. They may have caffeine, but, as it turns out, the ingredient wrecking your hydration goals is a myth. Hooray!
Taste test: Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha
As a die-hard chocolate fan, I couldn't help but try the Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha first. I mean, can you blame me? Regardless, after one sip, I knew it had what it takes to satisfy even the most fanatic chocolate lover's cravings. Seriously, it tastes like a rich chocolate cake in a cup, and I, for one, am here for it.
Starbucks Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha is a classic mocha at heart, but thanks to the tasty additions, it blows your average recipe out of the water. So, what's in it? Well, it's made with Starbucks espresso roast, chocolate mocha sauce, and the milk of your choosing, all poured over ice. Then, it's topped with pistachio cream cold foam and a salted brown-buttery topping, and you know what? This is one case where the sum is much greater than its parts.
The first thing that hit my palate when sipping my Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha was the pistachio cream cold foam, and its luxurious texture was undeniable. The pistachio flavor is subtle as well, and I liked that about it. As for the salted brown-buttery topping, I have no idea what that even is, but I don't care. Its buttery goodness is oh so yummy. Once the rest of the drink below filters through the cold foam, it's game over. I'm one of those people who thinks you can't go overboard on chocolate, and this drink gets it — finally. Chocolate lovers rejoice!
Taste test: Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha
Next up on my taste-testing adventure was Starbucks new Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha, and thankfully, it didn't disappoint, either. As a matcha drink, it isn't nearly as robust as a coffee drink, but that's part of its appeal. Whether you've bought into the matcha craze yet or not, this drink might just make you a fan of the bright green tea powder for good.
Starbucks' new Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha features the company's unsweetened matcha, pistachio sauce, and the milk of your choosing over ice. It is also topped with chocolate cream cold foam and the same salted brown-buttery topping found on the new mocha. Altogether, the ingredients create one mighty drink, especially if you enjoy a good earthy flavor in your beverages (I know I do).
After several sips of my Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha, I started to really enjoy the earthiness of the matcha and the drink as a whole. It pairs with the salted brown-buttery topping brilliantly and tones down the sweetness beautifully as well. Don't get me wrong, it's still a very sweet drink, but the saccharine taste comes from chocolate — I'll never complain about that. Regardless, the silky chocolate cream cold foam on top is the star of the show. Creamy, rich, and oh so delicious, it's just what matcha everywhere has been missing. I jest, but seriously, this drink is wonderfully balanced with earthy goodness, chocolate, and just a hint of pistachio on the backend. Yum!
Final thoughts
After basically slamming both of Starbucks new Iced Dubai Chocolate Drinks, I'll be the first to admit that I have a slight tummy ache. I'm not complaining. Like a kid with candy, I just couldn't help myself, and I have no regrets. They are so deliciously rich and creamy that after my first taste, they basically didn't stand a chance.
The Iced Dubai Chocolate Mocha is everything. The chocolate flavor is decadently dark and rich, and every element is divine perfection. Buyer beware, though. If you sometimes think chocolate can be too intense in large quantities, this one isn't for you. Maybe the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha is more your speed, though. While still chocolatey and decadent, the earthiness of the matcha tones down the richness quite a bit, creating a wonderful balance that almost anyone could love. Well, not people who don't like creamy drinks, but you get what I'm saying.
Additionally, I was blown away by how well the cold foam on both drinks held up. It didn't melt into the drink as I anticipated. And in the end, it really took both drinks over the top. Compared to Starbucks Wicked drinks, released late 2025, there isn't even a competition. The new Iced Dubai Chocolate drinks are the clear winner for any chocolate lover out there. Just don't chug two.