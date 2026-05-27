7 Best Grocery Store Potato Salads, According To Customers
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No barbecue or cookout is complete without potato salad. It's a classic, creamy side dish that acts as a stellar complement to burgers and dogs. Typically prepared using potatoes and mayonnaise as its base, a batch of potato salad is easy to craft, but difficult to master. That's why so many grocery stores offer pre-packaged versions, fitting as a last-minute addition to a big, food-focused event. Regular customers are enamored by certain potato salads at various grocery stores, with some standing above the rest thanks to high quality freshness and delicious taste.
This list consists of potato salads that made a significant mark on regular shoppers. From the traditional preparation of Trader Joe's classic recipe, to the shocking freshness of Walmart's hard boiled egg rendition, there are a multitude of grocery-made potato salads that are just as good as a homemade recipe. Thanks to convenience and a varied batch of flavors that makes each one all the tastier, these store-bought potato salads are just what you need once barbeque season begins.
Trader Joe's Potato Salad
Simple in flavor yet mighty in taste, Trader Joe's Potato Salad boasts a savor that customers universally praise as deliciously fitting. Complete with potato and mayonnaise as its core ingredients, the dish also includes celery and onion as flavorful boosters, alongside smaller amounts of egg and mustard. What makes it so unique is that the mayo doesn't overwhelm the potato, offering a delicate yet impeccable balance between the base vegetable and its dressing. It's considered by many to be a quick-and-easy side, purchasable for any number of events, with a creamy taste rivaling that of homemade renditions.
Some attest to an earthiness that pairs well with barbeque dishes, too, adding that there's an emphasis on elevating the potato more than trying to mask it. This is furthered by a creamy aftertaste which emphasizes how important the mayo is without overpowering the mix. Because of just how much customers adore its taste, the potato salad isn't just considered a side dish, but also a suitable snack among Trader Joe's catalog. This versatility of use that makes the store's classic potato salad all the more superior.
Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Mustard Potato Salad
Mayo isn't the only base dressing grocery stores use for potato salad. At Walmart, the Freshness Guaranteed Mustard Potato Salad prides itself on a more vinegar-tasting version of the side dish. Sporting chopped-up potato lathered in a creamy, mustard-mayo mix, this rendition has a bit of a sharper tang, complete with turmeric, paprika, and garlic powder as additional flavor boosters. Customers are quick to point out that it tastes freshly-prepared right off the shelf. It houses a unique flavor in contrast to how other potato salads are prepared, which makes it all the more favored. This is thanks to the prioritization of mustard in the ingredients list, affording it a much different style.
Perhaps that's why so many customers deem the dish underrated. Walmart likely isn't a go-to for many people when it comes to potato salad, yet some are quick to admit it's a favorite, even compared to more professionally prepared versions elsewhere. The sharp twinge of the mustard is ever-so-slightly muted by the mayo, making it a focal point without being too overbearing. This approach is what keeps Walmart's Mustard Potato Salad so popular, not shying away from its differing taste while maintaining the elements of what makes typical potato salad so delectable.
Walmart Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad
Sometimes, the best potato salad isn't a classic approach, but one that harbors a bit more of an acquired taste. Such is the case with Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad, which adds the savory flavor of hard boiled eggs to the equation. Containing potato and egg as a dual base, this potato salad is mixed with mayo alongside other ingredients typically found in deviled eggs, like paprika. This makes for a much softer texture than other potato salads, with an emphasis on the egg blending seamlessly with the potato.
For customers seeking to add eggs to a bigger potato salad dish anyway, the version equipped with deviled eggs makes for the perfect deal. Much like Walmart's mustard-based variant, this one is also freshly prepared, elevating its taste in the process. Some customers attest to mushing it up for an egg and potato salad sandwich thanks to the complementary flavors. The creaminess is just another plus, making it all the better for everything from a big barbeque to a relaxing luncheon. Even though it's outside the bounds of other dishes on this list, the Freshness Guaranteed Deviled Egg Potato Salad is an underrepresented gem amid Walmart's many potato salad offerings.
Sam's Club Member's Mark Southern Style Potato Salad
Sam's Club offers a plethora of deals and steals with its products, especially when it comes to prepackaged meals. The Member's Mark Southern Style Potato Salad is no different, boasting a bold flavor that's fitting for any number of food-centric events. Idaho potatoes and mayo are mixed with a soybean oil and vinegar-based salad dressing, alongside relish. This combination gives the dish a surefire tang and marginal sweetness that helps it stand out from the crowd. Because of how different this potato salad is, regular buyers are pleased by its approach, most especially thanks to the inclusion of relish.
The blend of mayo, salad dressing, and relish elevates with a triple combo of delicious condiment flavoring, only making the fresh potatoes all the better for customer taste buds. It's different from other potato salads, something Sam's Club members are quick to point out with praise. The sweet kick of the relish is lauded by many, who are also happy the typical ingredients found in potato salad still make up its central base. Some are even adamant the Southern Style is perfect for a solo dish, amusingly suggesting it be eaten right from the massive 5-pound tub. Member's Mark Southern Style Potato Salad has certainly left an impression on Sam's Club attendees, making it an important, yummy version of the classic side dish — especially if you're looking for a lot of it.
Aldi Original Potato Salad
Aldi customers tend to rebuy the products they most adore, and this is the case for the grocery store's Original Potato Salad. Packed with creamy mayo and a small number of spices to amplify the flavor, this potato salad is another simple yet sublime dish. Customers are deeply satisfied with just how glossy it looks, coupled by an earthy yet creamy taste.
The simplistic prep style pairs well with a plethora of main courses, which is a prerequisite for an exemplary potato salad. What's more, the simplicity of the prepared ingredients makes it easy for customers to add some favorites to the mix, including onions and hard boiled eggs, making it a strong base from which to build a more unique potato salad. There's something to be said for simplicity, and doubly so when it's this effortlessly customizable. Because of this delicious, classic approach, Aldi's Original Potato Salad is a top contender for one of the best grocery store potato salads.
Aldi Steakhouse Potato Salad
Aldi doesn't just have one tasty potato salad up its sleeve, though. The supermarket is also home to the Steakhouse Potato Salad, a procured rendition of the original dish with plenty of advantageous differences. For one, the salad uses Red Bliss potatoes instead of the usual russet like other versions. Customers also attest to a smoky, bacon flavor (thanks to bacon bits), compounded by the slight twinge of chives. The basic mayo dressing helps round out this version, completing it by adding a creamy balance to the seasoned, almost baked flavoring of the other ingredients.
The mixture of seasonings, from the bacon to the Red Bliss potatoes, makes for a bold taste, accentuated by just how distinct it is from other store-bought potato salads. Instead of being a muted side in contrast to a barbequed main course, this reasonably-priced Aldi purchase packs its own powerful flavoring. Combined, the ingredients not only deliver on smokiness, but also a sweet taste that works beautifully alongside barbecued dishes like burgers or ribs. Customers appreciate this unique approach, considering it a strength. Thanks to its unique blend of tastes, the Steakhouse Potato Salad can add a surprising kick to a meal, furthered by its determined balance between sweet and smoky.
Publix Southern-Style Potato Salad
While Publix is best known for its delicious customizable subs, the grocery store also offers a tasty rendition of potato salad that combines a plethora of strong ingredients into one memorable experience. The store's Southern-Style Potato Salad is a procurement of mayo, hard boiled eggs, celery, and relish, all mixed together in a creamy, somewhat sweet, combo of vegetables and protein. This coalesces into a dish that customers praise for being a tasty smattering of all the best common ingredients found across many different potato salad styles. All mixed into one massive serving, this makes for a fitting side dish at any big gathering, especially for customers who are open-minded about such a radical combination of primary ingredients.
Not only do regulars attest to the homemade feel of the potato salad, but it also leaves a major impression thanks to a consistently high-quality flavor. It's not easy to get such a wide combination of primary foods to taste so good together, yet Publix's finds a balance that ensures no singular ingredient overpowers all the others. The approach helps bolster it as a favorite for many, with the taste being one of the most unique on this list. Because of the mixture of potato, egg, mayo, and relish at the center, the Southern-Style Potato Salad has a decorative flavor that makes it one of customers' favorites among grocery store potato salads.
Methodology
I chose grocery store potato salads for this list based on scores of customer reviews across various platforms, including retailer websites. In addition to the store sites, I also sourced reviews and comments from social media to build consensus on which grocery store potato salads were best.
Using this broad array of customers reviews, I deemed the most important factors to be taste, how well the texture went with said taste, and the number of ingredients involved. Comparisons to homemade alternatives was also a core source of praise, with customers favoring potato salads that tasted like freshly prepped meals at home.