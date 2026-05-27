7 Best Grocery Store Potato Salads, According To Customers

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No barbecue or cookout is complete without potato salad. It's a classic, creamy side dish that acts as a stellar complement to burgers and dogs. Typically prepared using potatoes and mayonnaise as its base, a batch of potato salad is easy to craft, but difficult to master. That's why so many grocery stores offer pre-packaged versions, fitting as a last-minute addition to a big, food-focused event. Regular customers are enamored by certain potato salads at various grocery stores, with some standing above the rest thanks to high quality freshness and delicious taste.

This list consists of potato salads that made a significant mark on regular shoppers. From the traditional preparation of Trader Joe's classic recipe, to the shocking freshness of Walmart's hard boiled egg rendition, there are a multitude of grocery-made potato salads that are just as good as a homemade recipe. Thanks to convenience and a varied batch of flavors that makes each one all the tastier, these store-bought potato salads are just what you need once barbeque season begins.