10 Aldi Foods That Customers Rebuy Every Week

Shoppers are loyal to their grocery stores for a reason. As prices for everyday staples continue to increase, finding items you love that are relatively cost-effective is crucial — which is part of the reason why Aldi remains so popular. With its rotating selection and seasonal items, it's a great place to try new things, but Aldi also has tons of products that people return to buy every single week. Aldi shoppers have spent many a trip finding the most consistent and well-priced items so that groceries don't have to be a gamble.

I've turned to the Internet to find fellow Aldi shoppers who, like me, have a tried-and-true list of food that they buy from Aldi every single time they shop, thanks to factors like flavor and price point. These picks may not be the most glamorous items on Aldi shelves (and availability may vary based on your Aldi location), but then again, groceries aren't about glamor — they're about reliable consistency that can feed you and your family week after week. If that's what your after, this list won't fail you.