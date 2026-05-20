10 Aldi Foods That Customers Rebuy Every Week
Shoppers are loyal to their grocery stores for a reason. As prices for everyday staples continue to increase, finding items you love that are relatively cost-effective is crucial — which is part of the reason why Aldi remains so popular. With its rotating selection and seasonal items, it's a great place to try new things, but Aldi also has tons of products that people return to buy every single week. Aldi shoppers have spent many a trip finding the most consistent and well-priced items so that groceries don't have to be a gamble.
I've turned to the Internet to find fellow Aldi shoppers who, like me, have a tried-and-true list of food that they buy from Aldi every single time they shop, thanks to factors like flavor and price point. These picks may not be the most glamorous items on Aldi shelves (and availability may vary based on your Aldi location), but then again, groceries aren't about glamor — they're about reliable consistency that can feed you and your family week after week. If that's what your after, this list won't fail you.
Park Street Guacamole
In a perfect world, we'd all make our guacamole by hand with our perfectly-ripe avocados and fresh, hand-picked ingredients. However, many people don't have time to whip up this dip any time they want it, and for those occasions, Aldi carries Park Street Guacamole. This guac comes in three varieties: Classic, Chunky, and Spicy. There's a reason it shows up in shoppers' carts week after week: It's a store-bought item that actually tastes homemade. This is due in part to the ingredients, which are all fresh and do not include preservatives — simply avocados, peppers, salt, and a few other veggies.
This guacamole is simple, not leaning too heavily on secondary flavors like lime or salt, and it has a creamy texture. It's also versatile, so you can use it for dipping, on toast, or add it to tacos. Some consumers even use it in place of salad dressing, stating that this helps them increase their vegetable intake. If you're low on time or just love the convenience of a pre-made item, Park Street Guacamole is a well-loved staple.
Never Any! Chicken Sausage
Once you try Never Any! Chicken Sausages – or any product from Aldi's Never Any! line — they're bound to become a weekly buy. Never Any! products are marketed as a health-conscious choice, boasting zero preservatives or hormones. While there are other options like bacon and breakfast sausage from this brand, the chicken sausage is extremely popular. There are several flavors including Mild Italian, Apple, and Spinach Feta, so you can switch things up based on what you're cooking — or whatever flavor you're feeling — that week.
Customers praise Never Any! Sausages for being flavorful and easy to cook, as well as packing plenty of protein — the Mild Italian style contains 15 grams per link. This is a huge plus for those looking to increase their protein for fitness goals, or those who are just looking for a quick snack or meal boost that will keep them fuller for longer. Serve these sausages with pasta, vegetables, or throw them on a bun for an easy, satisfying meal that you'll crave week to week.
Specially Selected Brioche Buns
Specially Selected Brioche products are very popular at Aldi. Brioche can be hard to find sometimes, and when you do, it's usually pricey. A six-pack of these brioche buns at Aldi will run you less than $5 five dollars for great-quality bread that's sweet, light, and perfect for burgers and sandwiches. Brioche feels just a bit fancier than normal hamburger buns, and the touch of sweetness can add interesting flavor and depth to ordinary fillings. Plus, if you're in a pinch, it can be used for French toast.
Quality is why customers consistently buy Specially Selected Brioche Buns. Shoppers find that the bread is always moist and bouncy, and it doesn't go stale quickly when stored correctly. Some shoppers even substitute them for dinner rolls because they taste like they've come from a high-end restaurant. Specially Selected Brioche Buns tend to get more popular during the summer for barbecue season, so you might want to stock up if you're planning to give these a try.
Black Beans
There are quite a few Aldi shopping lists posted by customers who include black beans every single week, and I am on their wavelength. I personally buy black beans from Aldi during almost every visit because they are cheap, versatile, and nutritious. Aldi's value is one of the best I've seen at 95 cents a can (lower than the dollar store!) so I often grab a couple for the week.
Black beans are great because you simply have to combine them with a grain like rice, and you've got yourself a complete protein. Aldi actually sells pre-made bean and rice meals, but I tend to make the struggle meal version. They're also packed with fiber and other nutrients, so they're a beneficial boost to any meal, and super easy to prepare. I usually throw them in a grain bowl or tortilla or sometimes even a cold bean salad. Stocking up on these beans never causes grocery guilt because I know I'll always use them.
Berries
Berries are a perpetual Aldi favorite. Strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries are some of the first items that climb in price depending on the season, but Aldi prices stay consistently accessible. Shoppers particularly love Aldi blackberries because they're usually sweet and rarely bitter.
If your favorite berries aren't in season, Aldi carries Simply Nature frozen berry blends. Simply Nature is Aldi's largest organic brand, and customers love how fresh the berries taste even though they've been frozen. You can purchase frozen strawberries, blueberries, or a berry medley. Fresh and frozen berries alike can be used in smoothies, on top of oatmeal, or just as a snack on their own, and you can buy depending on what's in season. During summer months, these frozen berries also work fantastically for shaved ice. Grocery shoppers tend to shy away from berries due to uncertainty in pricing and freshness, but that won't be a problem at Aldi.
Happy Farms cheeses
Happy Farms is Aldi's ever-popular dairy brand with cheeses that have carved out a place in loyal shoppers' carts. Available in a variety of forms, from shredded to slices to blocks, it can be used in countless ways in your kitchen. Cheese is a staple for almost all households, and people tend to go through it quickly, so having a brand that's consistently tasty and budget-friendly can make a big difference.
On forums like Reddit, where new Aldi shoppers ask what veteran shoppers recommend, Aldi cheese is almost always on the list. It's fresh-tasting and doesn't have the classic grocery-store starchy coating that many large-market cheeses have. This means that it melts better than many other brands, which gives it major brownie points for foods like grilled cheese and nachos.
Barissimo coffee
For coffee drinkers, having something you look forward to drinking every day is essential. This is why Barissimo coffee is non-negotiable for many Aldi customers. The brand offers a huge range of roasts and flavors, including a Donut Store Blend, Peruvian Blend, and cold brew. Everyone in your household can have a different drink depending on your tastes, and you'll spend way less than you would buying your coffee out every morning.
Barissimo also offers creamers, so you can get an entire coffee shop experience with homemade lattes and coffee drinks in your own kitchen. When Aldi shoppers find a great coffee that doesn't break the bank, there's little reason to switch brands, which is why Barissimo is one of the more talked-about items on people's shopping lists. There are Barissimo K-cups as well, so single-serving Keurig users are taken care of as well.
Canned tomatoes
Canned tomatoes are a great staple to keep in your pantry because they keep for a long time and you can throw them in pretty much anything. I often buy canned tomatoes at Aldi because it seemed like I never had them when I needed them, so it made sense to keep a healthy stock on hand. They're far from the most exciting item you can find at Aldi, but since the store sells diced, crushed, and even options with basil and garlic packed right in the can, I can always find a use for them. The latter variety is super helpful when a recipe calls for more than one type of tomato.
On top of versatility, Aldi's pricing on canned tomatoes is pretty hard to beat. The most basic canned tomatoes come in at just under a dollar, and even the other fancier versions are still priced under two bucks. Again, you can use these for pretty much anything, from soups and stews to pasta, so it never hurts to grab a can or two on your regular Aldi run.
Little Salad Bar salad kits
There are few things better than a fresh green salad, but during busy days and weeks, they can be a real pain to throw together. Fortunately, Aldi sells Little Salad Bar Salad Mixes, which are frequented to salad-loving shoppers. These pre-packaged mixes feature fresh greens and toppings such as croutons, corn, and veggies, along with a pre-made dressing. All you need to do is throw the mix in a bowl, and you have a nutritious meal.
You can pick up Caesar, Southwest, Santa Fe, and many more options, so you can have some weekly variety and change up your lunch as many times as you want. They're perfect for lunches and side dishes, or when you need a snack between meals. Having an easy and accessible meal that is vegetable-forward can make it much easier to be a little more health-conscious about your diet. The variety is also key here — it keeps things from getting boring, in turn making it easier to stay on track with your salad (and overall health) goals.
Choceur Chocolate Bars
One taste of Choceur Chocolate Bars and you'll see why they're a beloved item on Aldi shopping lists. Known for their smooth texture and rich flavor, these chocolate bars feel indulgent without an indulgent price tag. Choceur has the classics like milk, dark, and extra dark, but you can also opt for something a bit more extravagant, like peanut butter or caramel bars. Adding a bar or two to your cart can feel like a little extra treat after you get your weekly shopping done.
While Aldi doesn't often carry many larger candy brands, regular customers find that they like Aldi sweets just as much or sometimes more, thanks not only to the taste but the value. A treat just feels that much more special when you know you're saving a little bit as you savor.
Methodology
To select items for this list, I relied on personal experience as a consistent Aldi shopper for several years. While I can't always find every single item on my list due to the smaller selection, there are certainly things I make sure to buy nearly every week.
I also consulted online reviews and comments from multiple platforms — there are several where new Aldi shoppers ask regulars what's on their shopping list so they know what to buy and what to skip. Comparing my own shopping list to other Aldi regulars was interesting and helped build contrast to include widely-loved items that I don't personally buy all the time.