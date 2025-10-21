The Best Frozen Entree At Trader Joe's, According To The 'Product Hall Of Fame'
Whether it's unique sweet snacks or ultra-affordable wines, Trader Joe's delivers an array of mood-lifting products. And when you've had a long day and don't feel like cooking, the chain's frozen entrees especially hit the spot. These readymade meals cover many cuisines, but none can match the beloved status of Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken.
Buy a 22-ounce bag, and you get four servings of delectably crispy chicken — best prepared in the oven — accompanied with a sweet, citrusy, and ginger-flavor sauce. Serve alongside rice, and it's a delicious hands-off dinner that competes with takeout. Plus, you get over 80 grams of protein (or about 20 per serving) priced at only $5.49, making it one among TJ's most cost-effective meals.
So add up such qualities, and the orange chicken's status in the retailer's 'Product Hall Of Fame' is easy to understand. Started in 2023, such an assembly showcases Trader Joe's offerings that won their annual consumer-sourced award program a minimum of five times. The Mandarin Orange Chicken is not only the list's only frozen item, but entrée altogether, cementing it as one of the store's best bites.
Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken has delighted fans for over two decades
The award-winning meal first appeared on store shelves in January 2004, after initial taste testing by the Trader Joe's team in 2002. The dish's construction was provided to the retailer by a Californian chef who also crafted orange chicken in local restaurants. From the get-go, the ready-made dish intrigued Trader Joe's employees — so they worked to promote the meal upon its release.
As the years went by, Trader Joe's positive first impressions proved telling; the product became a major success. The Mandarin Orange Chicken went on to win the first nine Annual Customer Choice Awards — with subsequent Hall Of Fame inclusion taking it out of the competition. At many store outlets, the item's dependably on the best-sellers list. And with the onset of the social media era, TJ's orange chicken established itself as a forever-trending convenience meal. For many shoppers, it's a classic that incites a trip to the store in the first place. So buy a bag (or several!), and don't forget to snag other mouth-watering readymade items like their best-ranked frozen pasta meals while you're there.