The Best Frozen Entree At Trader Joe's, According To The 'Product Hall Of Fame'

Whether it's unique sweet snacks or ultra-affordable wines, Trader Joe's delivers an array of mood-lifting products. And when you've had a long day and don't feel like cooking, the chain's frozen entrees especially hit the spot. These readymade meals cover many cuisines, but none can match the beloved status of Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken.

Buy a 22-ounce bag, and you get four servings of delectably crispy chicken — best prepared in the oven — accompanied with a sweet, citrusy, and ginger-flavor sauce. Serve alongside rice, and it's a delicious hands-off dinner that competes with takeout. Plus, you get over 80 grams of protein (or about 20 per serving) priced at only $5.49, making it one among TJ's most cost-effective meals.

So add up such qualities, and the orange chicken's status in the retailer's 'Product Hall Of Fame' is easy to understand. Started in 2023, such an assembly showcases Trader Joe's offerings that won their annual consumer-sourced award program a minimum of five times. The Mandarin Orange Chicken is not only the list's only frozen item, but entrée altogether, cementing it as one of the store's best bites.