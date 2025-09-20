The Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Reddit

Trader Joe's has a lot of hits on its hands. Its affordable Apple Blossom dessert? Hit. Its customer-favorite sourdough bread? Another hit. Basically its entire cheese section? Mega-hit. But TJ's has to miss occasionally, as all supermarkets with private labels must do. And one big miss, in the broad opinion of Redditors on the r/TraderJoes subreddit, is its Spicy Meat Pizza.

With a promising name that includes words like spicy, meat, and pizza, you would think Trader Joe's couldn't possibly mess this up, right? You would be wrong. "Why in gods [sic] name is the Spicy Meat Pizza literally as sweet as a dessert[?]" one OP asked (while presumably shaking their first to the sky). They went on to say it tastes like meat dessert, it was disgusting, and they actually threw it away. Many comments echoed OP's sentiments, including one who described it as tasting like it was "doused in maple syrup." One respondent pointed out, accurately, that the second ingredient in the pepper sauce is actually sugar, which could explain the pizza's unappetizing sweetness.

But the sugary flavor isn't the only reason Redditors think this pizza is to be avoided. Many also called out the lack of spiciness, an essential element if you're going to put the word "spicy," in the product's name. "It was the sweetest red sauce and almost no heat," one commenter described it.