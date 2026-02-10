13 Frozen Trader Joe's Meals Under $8
Trader Joe's is famous for its quirky, tiki-inspired aesthetic, hand-drawn signage, and wide range of unique private-label products. While many grocery stores are known for standout bakeries or specialty snack selections, Trader Joe's has built a loyal following around its freezer aisle. Even with heavy hitters like the Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips or Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, the store's frozen lineup often steals the show.
For instance, the Mandarin Orange Chicken is a perennial fan favorite, and in our frozen dumpling taste test, the Thai Vegetable Gyoza reigned supreme. The California-born chain covers all the bases with its frozen offerings, from appetizers to desserts, but for main dishes, shoppers can choose from pizzas, pastas, and more. Another benefit of TJ's frozen food section is the price, as most items cost under $8. So with just a microwave or an oven, you can have yourself an affordable breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
While Trader Joe's try-before-you-buy policy allows shoppers to sample certain items in-store, this option understandably does not apply to frozen foods. Luckily, TJ's laissez-faire returns policy makes trying new products essentially risk-free, so there's nothing stopping you from turning your freezer into a delicious experimental lab.
Experience rich and savory pork buns
Char siu is the Cantonese method of roasting marinated pork in a sweet-savory glaze until glossy and caramelized, and Trader Joe's lets you dive into all those rich, complex flavors with its $3.99 Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns.
Tuck into a bowl of creamy and spicy pasta
When Italian cooking meets Korean flavors, you know you're in for a treat. Featuring fusilli pasta topped with a mixture of Alfredo sauce and spicy Korean gochujang paste, the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta will set you back only $4.79.
Upgrade your morning with a breakfast sandwich
The $4.99 English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich gives "we've got McDonald's at home" a whole new meaning. Sold as a two-pack and featuring pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese, this breakfast heavy hitter gives the McMuffin a run for its money.
Pair these Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with some tasty marinara
Mozzarella sticks are the ultimate Southern-style comfort dish, and Trader Joe's has all your savory cravings covered for only $5.49. With plenty of gooey cheese in every bite, they're hearty enough to pass as a full meal on their own.
The Mandarin Orange Chicken is an iconic choice
No list of delicious, affordable frozen Trader Joe's products would be complete without the Mandarin Orange Chicken. With a huge fan base and a coveted spot in the Trader Joe's customer-nominated Hall of Fame, this citrusy classic costs $5.49.
Enjoy delicious gluten-free pizza
For our gluten-free readers who aren't ready to give up pizza just yet, Trader Joe's has you covered with its cauliflower crust Gluten Free Cheese Pizza, all for just $5.49.
Skip the prep with a smoothie blend
At just $3.99, the Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend features a hearty, nutrient-rich mix of blueberries, banana, strawberries, dragon fruit, spinach, and kale — allowing you to skip the tedious prep and dive right into a delicious breakfast.
Nothing beats a bowl of spinach and artichoke dip
For $3.79, all of your dipping needs are fulfilled with Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Pair it with mozzarella sticks or some crispy tortilla chips for a spectacular, crowd-pleasing entree.
Get four antioxidant-rich açaí packets
Packed with antioxidants, açaí is a non-negotiable ingredient for any smoothie bowl. Luckily, Trader Joe's stocks packs of four Unsweetened Organic Açaí Puree Packets for $4.99.
Chicken Adobo offers traditional Filipino taste on a budget
Adobo is the beloved unofficial national dish of the Philippines, and the $4.29 Chicken Adobo delivers classic flavors of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and black pepper, along with fragrant garlic-flavored jasmine rice. This version also skips the polarizing whole black peppercorns, so you won't be in for any unexpected crunchy surprises.
Trade slow-cooking for quick beef tacos
Tacos are a labor of love, from marinating the beef to slow-cooking the filling and then assembling each one just right. Fortunately, when you're in the mood for a quick fix, Trader Joe's has you covered with its $6.49 Mini Beef Tacos. The tender meat is seasoned with Mexican-style spices and tucked into crispy corn tortillas.
TJ's Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is full of protein
Trader Joe's captures the comforting, homey flavors of Italian-American cuisine in its $4.49 Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce, featuring tender noodles topped with a succulent beef-and-pork tomato blend. Plus, it's got a whopping 27 grams of protein for those looking to boost their gains.
Pillowy crusts and dark meat define these pot pies
Trader Joe's $4.49 Handheld Chicken Pot Pies are comfort food at their finest, delivering cozy goodness in grab-and-go form. Containing two pies, each pillowy pastry is filled with dark chicken meat and a variety of veggies. Grab them while you can, as they're only available for a limited time.