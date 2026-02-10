13 Frozen Trader Joe's Meals Under $8

By Max Dean
Trader Joe's is famous for its quirky, tiki-inspired aesthetic, hand-drawn signage, and wide range of unique private-label products. While many grocery stores are known for standout bakeries or specialty snack selections, Trader Joe's has built a loyal following around its freezer aisle. Even with heavy hitters like the Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips or Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, the store's frozen lineup often steals the show.

For instance, the Mandarin Orange Chicken is a perennial fan favorite, and in our frozen dumpling taste test, the Thai Vegetable Gyoza reigned supreme. The California-born chain covers all the bases with its frozen offerings, from appetizers to desserts, but for main dishes, shoppers can choose from pizzas, pastas, and more. Another benefit of TJ's frozen food section is the price, as most items cost under $8. So with just a microwave or an oven, you can have yourself an affordable breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

While Trader Joe's try-before-you-buy policy allows shoppers to sample certain items in-store, this option understandably does not apply to frozen foods. Luckily, TJ's laissez-faire returns policy makes trying new products essentially risk-free, so there's nothing stopping you from turning your freezer into a delicious experimental lab.

Experience rich and savory pork buns

A package of Trader Joe's Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns with cooked bao Trader Joe's

Char siu is the Cantonese method of roasting marinated pork in a sweet-savory glaze until glossy and caramelized, and Trader Joe's lets you dive into all those rich, complex flavors with its $3.99 Cha Siu Bao Steamed Pork Buns.

Tuck into a bowl of creamy and spicy pasta

Trader Joe's Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta Trader Joe's

When Italian cooking meets Korean flavors, you know you're in for a treat. Featuring fusilli pasta topped with a mixture of Alfredo sauce and spicy Korean gochujang paste, the Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta will set you back only $4.79. 

Upgrade your morning with a breakfast sandwich

Trader Joe's English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich Trader Joe's

The $4.99 English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich gives "we've got McDonald's at home" a whole new meaning. Sold as a two-pack and featuring pork sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese, this breakfast heavy hitter gives the McMuffin a run for its money.

Pair these Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks with some tasty marinara

An image of the Breaded Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. Trader Joe's

Mozzarella sticks are the ultimate Southern-style comfort dish, and Trader Joe's has all your savory cravings covered for only $5.49. With plenty of gooey cheese in every bite, they're hearty enough to pass as a full meal on their own.

The Mandarin Orange Chicken is an iconic choice

Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken next to mandarins Trader Joe's

No list of delicious, affordable frozen Trader Joe's products would be complete without the Mandarin Orange Chicken. With a huge fan base and a coveted spot in the Trader Joe's customer-nominated Hall of Fame, this citrusy classic costs $5.49.

Enjoy delicious gluten-free pizza

An image of the Gluten Free Cheese Pizza Trader Joe's

For our gluten-free readers who aren't ready to give up pizza just yet, Trader Joe's has you covered with its cauliflower crust Gluten Free Cheese Pizza, all for just $5.49.

Skip the prep with a smoothie blend

Trader Joe's Fruits and Greens Smoothie Blend surrounded by smoothies and fruit Trader Joe's

At just $3.99, the Fruits & Greens Smoothie Blend features a hearty, nutrient-rich mix of blueberries, banana, strawberries, dragon fruit, spinach, and kale — allowing you to skip the tedious prep and dive right into a delicious breakfast.

Nothing beats a bowl of spinach and artichoke dip

Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip in a bowl next to a casserole Trader Joe's

For $3.79, all of your dipping needs are fulfilled with Trader Joe's Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip. Pair it with mozzarella sticks or some crispy tortilla chips for a spectacular, crowd-pleasing entree.

Get four antioxidant-rich açaí packets

An image of the Unsweetened Organic Açaí Puree Packets. Trader Joe's

Packed with antioxidants, açaí is a non-negotiable ingredient for any smoothie bowl. Luckily, Trader Joe's stocks packs of four Unsweetened Organic Açaí Puree Packets for $4.99.

Chicken Adobo offers traditional Filipino taste on a budget

A package of Trader Joe's Chicken Adobo﻿ frozen meal Trader Joe's

Adobo is the beloved unofficial national dish of the Philippines, and the $4.29 Chicken Adobo delivers classic flavors of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and black pepper, along with fragrant garlic-flavored jasmine rice. This version also skips the polarizing whole black peppercorns, so you won't be in for any unexpected crunchy surprises.

Trade slow-cooking for quick beef tacos

The Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos package Trader Joe's

Tacos are a labor of love, from marinating the beef to slow-cooking the filling and then assembling each one just right. Fortunately, when you're in the mood for a quick fix, Trader Joe's has you covered with its $6.49 Mini Beef Tacos. The tender meat is seasoned with Mexican-style spices and tucked into crispy corn tortillas.

TJ's Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce is full of protein

A package of Trader Joe's Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's captures the comforting, homey flavors of Italian-American cuisine in its $4.49 Spaghetti with Meat & Sauce, featuring tender noodles topped with a succulent beef-and-pork tomato blend. Plus, it's got a whopping 27 grams of protein for those looking to boost their gains.

Pillowy crusts and dark meat define these pot pies

An image of Trader Joe's Handheld Chicken Pot Pies Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's $4.49 Handheld Chicken Pot Pies are comfort food at their finest, delivering cozy goodness in grab-and-go form. Containing two pies, each pillowy pastry is filled with dark chicken meat and a variety of veggies. Grab them while you can, as they're only available for a limited time.

