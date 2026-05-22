9 Best Types Of Beers To Pair With Your Steak

So you've salted, seared, basted, rested, and given that steak everything it needs to shine. It's juicy, crusty, and ready for its big debut. But even the best steak shouldn't have to shuffle into dinner all on its own. It needs a drink beside it. Steakhouse lore has trained us to believe that a structured red wine can charm just about any cut: A dry, tannic bottle for a big, fatty ribeye; something softer, lighter, or slightly fruity for leaner, more delicate cuts. But that's a huge steak myth, right up there with using the finger test for doneness.

It's time to consider an alternative: beer. Wine may be steak's old faithful, but it doesn't always know what to do with steak's rowdier side — smoke, char, spice. Beer, on the other hand, brings a much heftier arsenal. Its bubbles rinse the palate between bites, its bitterness cuts, and its dry finish keeps fattier steaks from cloying the palate. It also fits right in at a backyard barbecue.

That said, steak-and-beer pairing isn't a free-for-all. A ribeye, a filet, and a skirt steak are not all looking for the same drinking buddy. To spare you the trial-and-error spiral, we've rounded up the best beers to flatter your cut.