Here's What A 'Gateway' Beer Actually Means
While Anthony Bourdain thought the craft beer fad was overrated, there are plenty of people who have, for years, enjoyed seeking out the stinkiest pale ale or the most complex stout. Those who are deep into the movement tend to enjoy discussing the suds with their local craft brewer and novices alike. When chatting with beginners, these enthusiasts often point to their own "gateway" beer and urge them to give it a taste. This is because a gateway beer is a brew that, upon sipping, opens the drinker's eyes (or rather, taste buds) to all the possibilities of craft beer and gets them interested in trying more.
It's really quite special when someone reveals their gateway beer to you, because it means they want you to share the same experience they did, and they're likely hoping you'll also get hooked on the hobby. A gateway beer, by definition, isn't limited to any specific style or brand. However, whatever category it falls into (e.g., a pilsner or a lager) often shapes your palate for what comes next. For instance, if a mind-blowing wheat beer serves as your introduction, you might find yourself exploring that specific niche for a while. But your gateway beer can also leave you open to trying a variety of craft beers in general — there are no hard-and-fast rules here.
Gateway beers aren't just for beginners
If you thought gateway beers were just for amateurs, you would be wrong. Even the most seasoned enthusiasts can have a gateway beer at any point in their journey. True, they have been around the block and tried nearly every category of brew, but that means they have likely found a type they can't stand. Occasionally, though, they'll come across a beverage that completely changes their mind about the style. Yup, that's a gateway beer, and it happens more often than you might think.
One Redditor started a thread asking, "Is there a beer you like from a style you usually don't?" The post has drawn numerous comments from enthusiasts eager to share the specific brews that finally won them over. "Every Kolsch I've had tasted old and skunky," one respondent wrote. "Then I had one at a small beer festival[,] and it was the [freshest, crispest] lager I've drank." Another user related how IPAs tend to taste "too hoppy" to them (a common opinion), but shouted out the Perrin Pineapple Upside Down. Someone responding to them then suggested they give the Perrin Blackberry IPA a shot, too. Beer drinkers helping beer drinkers — we love to see it. On that note, whether you're a craft beer novice or expert, check out our list of the best gateway beers to find something that may please — or even flabbergast — your palate.