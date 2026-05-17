Here's What A 'Gateway' Beer Actually Means

While Anthony Bourdain thought the craft beer fad was overrated, there are plenty of people who have, for years, enjoyed seeking out the stinkiest pale ale or the most complex stout. Those who are deep into the movement tend to enjoy discussing the suds with their local craft brewer and novices alike. When chatting with beginners, these enthusiasts often point to their own "gateway" beer and urge them to give it a taste. This is because a gateway beer is a brew that, upon sipping, opens the drinker's eyes (or rather, taste buds) to all the possibilities of craft beer and gets them interested in trying more.

It's really quite special when someone reveals their gateway beer to you, because it means they want you to share the same experience they did, and they're likely hoping you'll also get hooked on the hobby. A gateway beer, by definition, isn't limited to any specific style or brand. However, whatever category it falls into (e.g., a pilsner or a lager) often shapes your palate for what comes next. For instance, if a mind-blowing wheat beer serves as your introduction, you might find yourself exploring that specific niche for a while. But your gateway beer can also leave you open to trying a variety of craft beers in general — there are no hard-and-fast rules here.