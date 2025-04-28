The Biggest Steak Myths You've Believed This Entire Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few foods come with as many rules and cooking superstitions as a good steak. Don't flip it more than once. Let it come to room temperature. Sear it to lock in the juices. Sound familiar? The steak world is full of strong opinions and contradictory advice, making it difficult to separate fact from fiction. Some of these rules have been passed down for generations but are contradicted by modern food science. What if that advice you've followed religiously for years is actually holding your steaks back?

Food scientists have put these cooking maxims under the microscope, and the results might surprise you. That finger test for doneness? About as reliable as a mood ring. The belief that bone-in steaks taste better? There's a fascinating reason why and it's not what you'd think. Whether you're a dedicated carnivore obsessing over the perfect crust or a home cook trying to avoid turning dinner into shoe leather, understanding the science behind these myths will transform your steak game. Let's cut through the gristle and get to the juicy truth about cooking the perfect steak.