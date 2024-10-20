Cook Steak With An Herby Ingredient For A Simple Flavor Infusion

When it comes to steak, there is no shortage of ways to kick things up a notch or two — whether it's with a bold, creamy peppercorn sauce, or by whipping up a basic marinade to let your beef really absorb as much flavor as possible. But the truth is, in order to upgrade your steak and really let its natural flavors shine, all you need is a simple herby infusion.

Rosemary and beef are one of the all-time great duos, right up there with Bert and Ernie, Abbott and Costello, and Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Steak with rosemary rocks, plain and simple. They're the best of friends, and taking your steak to the next level is as simple as chucking a sprig of fresh rosemary into the pan while your steak cooks. Then, once you've flipped it, brush the steak with the rosemary sprig, and let those flavors naturally mingle. The heat from the pan will help the rosemary express its oils, which will be picked up by the fat and steak juice in the pan and meld into a gorgeous woodsy, subtly peppery aroma, which will perfectly complement those big, beefy flavors.