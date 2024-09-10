Actually, There Are Times When Using Steak Sauce Isn't A Faux Pas

Steak sauce gets a bad rap, and justifiably so. A properly cooked steak isn't dry and gets enough care and seasoning during the marinating and cooking process to stand on its own. The Drover in Omaha, Nebraska, for example, has been an institution of red meat for 40 years. It soaks its steaks in a whiskey-based marinade for 15 minutes before hitting the heat to ensure it's well-seasoned, but that the meat's natural flavor isn't overpowered.

While simplicity shines when the product is top-of-the-line, not everyone can afford wagyu or has a way to dry-age a tomahawk before cooking it. A sauce is a good way to make up for that — or if you overcook a steak and the texture is reminiscent of a loafer. There's nothing worse than paying a premium for a New York strip only to have the cook hammer the thing into submission before it hits your plate.

Essentially, if the waiter or dinner host is pushing steak sauce, you might want to take them up on it. It could be that the meat has been in the walk-in too long and needs a masking agent. Alternatively, if the person ordering the steak prefers a temperature well past medium rare, the waiter might intend to offset the lack of juices with A1.