8 Serious Scandals Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Couldn't Shake Off

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is one of Food Network's most recognizable shows, largely thanks to its host, Guy Fieri. From his frosted hair tips to his penchant for calling things "money," the man's impossible to ignore. Stopping at various locations across the country, Fieri praised barbecue joints and highlighted regional cuisines made by personalities nearly as big as his own.

While his persona helped put the show on the map, it also made the production's biggest scandals public spectacles and even pulled the show into some seemingly unrelated issues. Still, the ratings for the show remain high. In fact, it's currently Food Network's fourth most popular show, per US TVDB. Fieri himself remains somewhat divisive, but dozens of restaurants from his brands dot the country. And the show isn't going anywhere, either. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has been airing since 2007 and is currently in its 55th season. Here are a few of the problems the show was never able to leave in the rearview mirror.