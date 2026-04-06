10 Restaurants And Bars Anthony Bourdain Loved In Chicago
Chef and television host Anthony Bourdain was known as much for his strong opinions as he was for his food. For instance, he had a poor opinion of the craft-beer fad, despite his noted love of good food and drink. Some of his best-known, or at least most controversial, statements regarded the food scene in Chicago, a town he loved for its unpretentiousness. While he called what might be the town's most famous product, the deep-dish pizza, "an abomination," he also had great affection for many of the city's signature meals, like Chicago-style hot dogs or a great Italian beef sandwich.
Bourdain was a fierce proponent of "eating like a local" to find the best restaurants in any city to which he traveled, and he certainly did that in Chicago. He might have only filmed three episodes for his various television series there, but he managed to pack in over 25 restaurants and bars, including one that's literally underground. From a burger joint that might've cursed a baseball team to a railway car that once served a triple pork sandwich, these are just a few of the places Bourdain visited in the Windy City, but they're among the ones he enjoyed the most.
Old Town Ale House
The Old Town Ale House rests on a street corner in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood. It's a place with lots of original artwork painted by the co-owner and a selection of tasty, uncomplicated cocktails. It was also one of Bourdain's favorite spots in the city. He showcased the bar on two separate series: "The Layover" in 2012 and "Parts Unknown" in 2016. His portrait even adorns the walls alongside hundreds of other patrons.
The Old Town Ale House was established in the late 1950s, but the original building burned down in the 1970s. So, the dive bar was relocated across the street, literally and figuratively. The first Ale House's heavy bar top was spared from the fire, and around 40 people from the neighborhood carried it across to the new location, where it remains today. The famed Second City comedy troupe is housed across the street from the Ale House now, giving the bar a steady stream of patrons along with the regulars. In fact, the only way to get a job at the bar is to be a regular, something that may take years to achieve. That's just the sort of vibe that Bourdain loved.
(312) 944-7020
219 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL 60610
Simon's Tavern
Simon's Tavern celebrated its 90th anniversary as a legally licensed bar in 2024. The establishment had operated as a speakeasy during part of Prohibition and didn't become legit until 1934. There's a basement bar that the original owner called The No Name Club as a nod to the period. Along with the mystique of its illicit history, there's the lure of the supernatural to the bar, with the ghost of a woman supposedly murdered here haunting the place. But, none of those things were what brought Bourdain to Simon's Tavern while filming "The Layover," which aired in 2012.
Instead, Bourdain said walking into this working-class bar was like getting a "big, boozy hug from Pippi Longstocking." The reference might be lost on those who don't know the bar has Swedish influences and a no-nonsense attitude, much like the titular heroine. Viking-inspired memorabilia lines the walls, and Swedish tour groups will sometimes visit the building.
Located in the Andersonville neighborhood, the dive bar serves the local favorite Schlitz beer and also has glögg, a spiced port wine with brandy added. Glögg has become the tavern's signature drink, and the place even bottles it for the holidays. So, the next time you're in town, why not stop by and enjoy an inebriated embrace surrounded by Chicago history?
(773) 878-0894
5210 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Billy Goat Tavern
The Billy Goat Tavern & Grill has the distinction of being located underneath Michigan Avenue, 20 feet below it to be exact. A longtime haunt for reporters, the bar was near both the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times headquarters. Established in 1934, the subterranean location is actually the second home for the bar. The founder, Billy "Goat" Sianis, moved to Michigan Avenue in the 1960s, after spending 30 years across from what was then the Chicago Stadium.
Bourdain visited during a 48-hour stop in the city while filming "The Layover," which aired in 2012. He, like so many before, had one of the tavern's Double Cheezborgers. The classic two-patty burger with cheese was immortalized in a Saturday Night Live sketch starring original cast members Bill Murray, Jane Curtin, and John Belushi. Even Julia Child tried one and declared the burger great.
As for the curse mentioned earlier, the original owner had a pet goat that reportedly escaped from a truck and wandered into the tavern. Legend has it he took the goat with him to see the Chicago White Sox play in the World Series in 1945. When the goat was turned away, Sianis took offense and declared that the team "ain't gonna win no more" until the goat was allowed in. It took until 2016 for the new owner, Sam Sianis, to successfully lift the curse.
430 N. Michigan Ave, Lower, Chicago, IL 60611
Hot Doug's Sausage Superstore
No longer in business, Hot Doug's Sausage Superstore was lauded for its duck-fat fries and wide variety of hot dogs and sausages. The founder, Doug Sohn, was a pioneer in the specialty hot dog world and popularized indulgent ingredients on the sausages. For instance, when Bourdain visited the restaurant for an episode of "No Reservations" (which aired in 2009),he tried the fries and a foie Gras dog complete with truffle mustard. But, not all the sausages were complicated. Bourdain also had a classic, Chicago-style hot dog with celery salt, neon green relish, onions, and yellow mustard.
Sohn decided to close the restaurant in 2014 at the height of its popularity because he didn't want the quality to suffer if he kept going. People waited in line for hours to have a final taste, but luckily, Sohn made sure the brick-and-mortar closing wouldn't be the end. Several varieties of Hot Doug's Sausages, such as the Atomic Sausage, are available at multiple locations around Chicago, including Wrigley Field and Piece Brewery and Pizzeria.
Restaurant Closed, but sausages are available at Wrigley Field, Piece Brewery, and various markets
Silver Palm
Chicago is well known for pizza, hot dogs, and unique sandwiches, like the jibarito. But, the Silver Palm restaurant was known for its Three Little Pigs sandwich. Made with three types of pork, Bourdain called it "a work of genius, in an evil way," when he visited while filming "No Reservations," which aired in 2009. The handheld meal contained a fried pork cutlet, smoked ham, and bacon, along with Gruyère cheese and two fried eggs. It only took one bite for Bourdain to say, "That sandwich is the greatest sandwich in America." High praise, indeed.
Located in a 1947 railroad dining car, whichstill sits on an unassuming street corner in the River West Town neighborhood, the Silver Palm that Bourdain knew closed in 2018 after nearly 20 years in business. Bourdain's visit in 2008 had helped save the business from closing as people flooded the place for their own piggy sando, but by 2018, the lines had dried up. However, that wasn't the end for the iconic railway restaurant. The boxcar reopened in 2023 as Tiki Tiki at Silver Palm Chicago, a tropical-themed bar serving individual and shareable cocktails, alongside a selection of rotating seasonal drinks.
Tiki Tiki at Silver Palm Chicago
768 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
L&L Tavern
In a world where carrying cash is becoming outdated, the L & L Tavern only accepts the stuff that jiggles and folds. Walking into the place, you might understand why. This is one of Chicago's most legendary dive bars. Memorabilia and ephemera fill every part of the walls, and fluorescent neon lights illuminate the bottles of alcohol. It has very few windows, giving the far corners a mysterious air, and has been called "creepy" by more than one person. Some even say the establishment is haunted, thanks to several legends connecting it to local serial killers. But, those who frequent the spot have a very different opinion. Bourdain was one of the latter.
He stopped by the bar during the filming of "The Layover," which aired in 2012. Because the bar is close to Wrigley Field, the episode talks about the infamous rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the White Sox, but Bourdain's drinking the wormwood-flavored digestif, Malort, is what most people remember from the visit. If you've ever sipped a bit of the bitter drink, you wouldn't forget it either. Founded in the 1950s, the bar continues to thrive today, while selling Budweiser, Miller, and, of course, Schlitz to locals and tourists alike.
(773) 528-1303
3207 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60657
The Publican
The Publican has been serving hungry customers for nearly 20 years, and the communal beer hall is well-known in the city. Located in the meatpacking district, the pork-focused spot has, as Bourdain said in 2012 on an episode of "The Layover," "Great food." That great food includes daily brunches with maple-braised bacon, pork belly hash, and house-made breakfast sausage.
The restaurant was something of an anomaly when it first opened. The meatpacking district was known more for processing food than cooking it, but co-owner Paul Kahan and his partner saw massive potential in a 100-year-old building with cast-iron columns outside and timber supports inside. The gamble paid off in a big way. Today, the restaurant is surrounded by a flourishing neighborhood with companies, like Google and WeWork, nearby. The name of the area has even changed, partially thanks to The Publican. If you're looking for the place today, you're more likely to have someone say it's in the Fulton Market neighborhood than the meatpacking district. Either way, it's still the same beer-focused spot that Bourdain enjoyed, even if a new chef is creating the dishes these days.
(312) 733-9555
837 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
Calumet Fisheries
Calumet Fisheries is one of a handful of smokehouses left throughout Illinois. The business has been around for nearly 100 years, although it's only been a restaurant for about 65. It won a James Beard Foundation "America's Classics" award in 2010, which honors the establishment's quality and strong community ties. Those ties are one reason the spot is still going strong. They're also part of what brought Bourdain here for an episode of "No Reservations," which aired in 2009.
Calumet Fisheries builds community with its customers by explaining the entire process of bringing the food from the smokehouse to the plate. Nothing goes to waste here, with fish heads and collars served up alongside shrimp, scallops, and oysters. The restaurant had a setback in 2023 when an electrical fire broke out, and it took a year for the place to reopen. It did so in the same spot near the 95th Street Bridge and decided to keep with tradition by not installing tables inside the restaurant.
Instead, every order is made to-go, and those too hungry to make it home can sit at one of the picnic tables near the bridge. The building is easy to find, thanks to its iconic red roof and the mural outside. If you look at the painting before entering, you'll see Bourdain's presence is still here, with his portrait on the wall under a representation of Calumet's James Beard award.
(773) 933-9855
3259 E. 95th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
Piece Brewery
Opened in 2001, the award-winning Piece Brewery has become a staple for pizza and beer in Wicker Park. While this is the only restaurant on the list that wasn't featured in one of Bourdain's television episodes, he told The Thrillist in 2016 about his admiration for the spot's New Haven-style thinner-than-thin-crust, wood-fired pizza.
The restaurant is located in a brick building that was converted from a garage, and that working-class aesthetic continues in the restaurant today. March Madness games play on mounted televisions, and neon beer signs light the walls around the bar. The interior is spacious and is able to seat 240 customers, with numerous chalkboards advertising rotating specials and upcoming beer releases. The business serves four styles of pizza — red, white, barbecue, and tomato — and tops them with a variety of ingredients, like Honey Butter's Fried Chicken, baby-neck clams, and, of course, Hot Doug's Atomic Sausage.
In 2008, Piece added a delivery and take-out area with a separate entrance from the main restaurant. The take-out area is appropriately called Piece Out and helps streamline the experience for people not wanting to flag down a busy hostess to grab their to-go order. And, the place is always busy. In fact, Piece has earned the title of the highest-grossing independent pizzeria in the country. So, if you'd like to try a slice for yourself, it might be wise to make a reservation.
(773) 772-4422
1927 W. North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Burt's Place
Founded in a residential neighborhood in 1989, Burt and Sharon Katz created what would become a legendary Chicago restaurant. In fact, Burt's Place has the honor of being the only deep-dish pizza Bourdain actually liked. He famously hated the dish, but this restaurant was able to make one he praised, calling it "really nice" back in a 2009 episode of "No Reservations."
One of the reasons the pies were able to meet Bourdain's expectations was due to Katz himself. The former owner passed in 2016, but before that, he handpicked meats from local butchers that went onto the pizzas each day. That attention to detail was par for the course for Katz, who never wrote down the recipes for his pizzas.
Bourdain and Katz might have had a lot in common. Both were known for being a bit eccentric, if not cranky, and had strong opinions on food. Katz, for instance, was adamant that customers make reservations so that he could have the pizza piping hot when the party arrived. He reportedly would yell at people who came late, but served them nonetheless. Whether or not Bourdain would have approved is anyone's guess, but the restaurant appreciated his visit so much that there's now a plaque and a portrait of Bourdain in the booth where he sat. There's no word on whether he arrived on time for dinner.
(847) 965-7997
8541 N Ferris Ave, Morton Grove, IL 60053