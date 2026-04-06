10 Restaurants And Bars Anthony Bourdain Loved In Chicago

Chef and television host Anthony Bourdain was known as much for his strong opinions as he was for his food. For instance, he had a poor opinion of the craft-beer fad, despite his noted love of good food and drink. Some of his best-known, or at least most controversial, statements regarded the food scene in Chicago, a town he loved for its unpretentiousness. While he called what might be the town's most famous product, the deep-dish pizza, "an abomination," he also had great affection for many of the city's signature meals, like Chicago-style hot dogs or a great Italian beef sandwich.

Bourdain was a fierce proponent of "eating like a local" to find the best restaurants in any city to which he traveled, and he certainly did that in Chicago. He might have only filmed three episodes for his various television series there, but he managed to pack in over 25 restaurants and bars, including one that's literally underground. From a burger joint that might've cursed a baseball team to a railway car that once served a triple pork sandwich, these are just a few of the places Bourdain visited in the Windy City, but they're among the ones he enjoyed the most.