The Super Common Breakfast Food Guy Fieri Refuses To Eat

Everybody has foods they can't stand. Sometimes there's a genetic component (Ina Garten uses an herb alternative for cilantro for this reason), and sometimes it's an everyday food most of us love. For Guy Fieri, it's eggs. The celebrity chef host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has made it known that he doesn't like to eat this common breakfast food.

Fieri has spoken publicly about his egg aversion — though he has gone on the record about how important they are for cooking and that he does use them, and he's spoken passionately about eggs from the chickens he raises. He's said he doesn't like the look or texture of scrambled eggs, calling them "liquid chicken" (via YouTube). So what does he eat for breakfast? Apparently, his morning fave is ham and grits with coffee-based red eye gravy.

Food aversions are a complicated thing. You might be able to trace yours back to an upsetting incident, like if a food made you sick, or a negative experience. But a lot of the time it's unknown why we develop an aversion to a particular food.