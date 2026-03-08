Guy Fieri Loves This Texas BBQ Restaurant For Its Homemade Sausage

Although Guy Fieri enjoys a range of cuisines in "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," classic barbecue joints make a frequent appearance. So when he cites a slow-cooked bite of meat that stands out, you know it's special — an enthusiasm Fieri shared regarding The Pit Room's jalapeño cheddar sausage.

Featured in season 34, episode 13 of the show, Fieri first took part in the meticulous assembly of the dish before giving his take on the meat. The homemade preparation involved the manual hand-grinding of pork butts, a combination of spices, cheese, and pickled peppers, all followed by two rounds of smoking at different temperatures. So by the time the sausages appeared on screen, Fieri's reaction hardly came as a surprise.

"It's dynamite. Just the right amount of heat," said Fieri (per YouTube). He also commended the sausage's snap, internal meat texture, and the savvy use of restricted-melting cheese, which prevents the meat from turning overly gooey and the cheese from fully dispersing through the mix. All this is served alongside a scratch-made barbecue sauce; it added up to one of the more memorable moments on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." So while one of Guy Fieri's favorite barbecue joints is in North Carolina, the chef and television host will applaud Texas-style smoked meat, too.