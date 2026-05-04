Why Anthony Bourdain And Guy Fieri Had Beef

The world of celebrity chefs is full of big egos and experts in their craft, so head-butting is inevitable. One chef who had no shortage of drama was Anthony Bourdain, who was more than willing to shade his contemporaries – and their products. While many got small digs here and there, few were in the firing line more than Guy Fieri.

Bourdain and Fieri couldn't be more different. From humble beginnings, Bourdain came up in old-school French kitchen brigades where refined technique and culinary tradition reigned supreme. While he did study in France, in contrast, Fieri was the winner of Food Network's "Next Food Network Star" and is known for his energetic persona and rock-and-roll aesthetic. Bourdain wasn't buying what Fieri was selling, and he let this be known on public record. In a radio interview, he was flabbergasted at the idea of a gift shop in the restaurant and claimed Guy's American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square "single-handedly turned the neighborhood into the Ed Hardy district." During Bourdain's "Close To The Bone" comedy tour, Fieri frequently became a punchline.

Fieri shared his feelings on Bourdain's jabs. In a GQ profile, he said, "I don't like him making fun of people, and I don't like him talking s**t. And he's never talked s**t to my face." But the beef didn't end up being one-sided. Bourdain may have fired the first shot, but Fieri delivered his fair share of low blows. In a roast of Anthony Bourdain, Fieri brought up Bourdain's former addiction: "Anthony, I gotta ask a question, why do you hate me so much, brother? ... Is it because you went to a fancy culinary school and I didn't? I hear you're the only one in class who did most of his cooking with a spoon and a Bic lighter." Neither party was innocent.