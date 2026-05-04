Why Anthony Bourdain And Guy Fieri Had Beef
The world of celebrity chefs is full of big egos and experts in their craft, so head-butting is inevitable. One chef who had no shortage of drama was Anthony Bourdain, who was more than willing to shade his contemporaries – and their products. While many got small digs here and there, few were in the firing line more than Guy Fieri.
Bourdain and Fieri couldn't be more different. From humble beginnings, Bourdain came up in old-school French kitchen brigades where refined technique and culinary tradition reigned supreme. While he did study in France, in contrast, Fieri was the winner of Food Network's "Next Food Network Star" and is known for his energetic persona and rock-and-roll aesthetic. Bourdain wasn't buying what Fieri was selling, and he let this be known on public record. In a radio interview, he was flabbergasted at the idea of a gift shop in the restaurant and claimed Guy's American Kitchen & Bar in Times Square "single-handedly turned the neighborhood into the Ed Hardy district." During Bourdain's "Close To The Bone" comedy tour, Fieri frequently became a punchline.
Fieri shared his feelings on Bourdain's jabs. In a GQ profile, he said, "I don't like him making fun of people, and I don't like him talking s**t. And he's never talked s**t to my face." But the beef didn't end up being one-sided. Bourdain may have fired the first shot, but Fieri delivered his fair share of low blows. In a roast of Anthony Bourdain, Fieri brought up Bourdain's former addiction: "Anthony, I gotta ask a question, why do you hate me so much, brother? ... Is it because you went to a fancy culinary school and I didn't? I hear you're the only one in class who did most of his cooking with a spoon and a Bic lighter." Neither party was innocent.
Fieri wasn't the only celebrity chef Bourdain had beef with
Although they were clearly polar opposites, Anthony Bourdain did offer a few measured words about Guy Fieri that softened the idea of a full-blown feud. Speaking to the New York Daily News, Bourdain downplayed any real animosity. He didn't hate Fieri, he said. If anything, he was a "low-hanging fruit," and an easy target. While Fieri never responded, he later went on to share his view of other chefs' criticism in an interview with People: "Anybody [who] pays attention to hate really is wasting their time. I don't subscribe. I don't buy in."
So in the end, Bourdain and Fieri's beef eventually seemed to simmer down. But not all of Bourdain's feuds ended amicably. One of the most famous culinary rivalries was between Bourdain and Southern comfort food legend Paula Deen. Among the foods Bourdain hated was Deen's ultra-rich style of cooking. He took such issue that, in an interview with TV Guide, he branded her "the worst, most dangerous person in America." While his comments towards Fieri seemed to have a layer of comedic undertones, this dig seemed personal. He went on to accuse her to telling an "already obese nation that it's [okay] to eat food that is killing us." In response, Deen branded Bourdain's attack on comfort food as snobbish.
Shockingly, the feud continued after Bourdain's death in 2018. In the 2025 documentary, "Canceled: The Paula Deen Story," Deen revisited the feud and remarked, "I felt like he didn't like anybody. Not even himself, maybe." Immediately, Deen's comment received a huge amount of backlash for her perceived insensitivity towards Bourdain, who died of suicide (via Entertainment Weekly).
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