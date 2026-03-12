The Texas Chef On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Who Fans Fell In Love With
In the hit series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri highlights not only incredible restaurants, but the hard-working people employed there, too. In Episode 8 of Season 29, it's the sociable Alice Harper — affectionately referred to as "Ma Harper" — who stole the show. The chef and owner of Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen in San Antonio, Texas, her eatery is beloved for New Orleans-style dishes like chicken and sausage gumbo, fried pork chop, as well as red beans and rice.
Yet although the food certainly looks appetizing on a TV screen, viewers of the segment on Food Network's YouTube couldn't stop talking about Ma Harper herself. At the age of 89 at the time of filming, her charismatic banter with Fieri, sharp cooking skills, and compassionate energy led to a breadth of comments. "Ma Harper is a national treasure and an absolute riot," notes one commenter, while "She is an absolute angel," states another.
Despite a brisk runtime, Ma Harper's savvy dialogue creates one memorable moment after another. Quips range from "imitated by many, duplicated by none" (in reference to her cornbread) to the philosophical sentiment "you don't work, you don't eat," used to describe her emphatic hiring practices. The wit landed with YouTube audiences, with the on-screen chemistry best showcased when Fieri finished sampling a selection of dishes. "The food is great," he stated, to which Ma Harper instantly responded, "but the love is greater" — a poignant encapsulation of the episode.
The story behind Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen
Ma Harper's incredible backstory adds to the episode's heart and soul. The chef grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, as one of 16 siblings, with her first forays in the kitchen emerging as she helped take care of the large family. Yet for the first few decades of her adult life, Harper worked on fighter jets at the nearby Air Force base, only deciding to start her restaurant at 61.
She opened Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen in the early 1990s, establishing a local institution with strong community ties. To this day, many visit not only for the food, but also to chat with Ma Harper herself, who turned 96 in 2025. "Ma Harper herself came out, greeted us and spoke with us then went to the kitchen to drop the fish ... This lady and her food are amazing!" noted a Yelp reviewer in February 2026. So add Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen to your must-hit San Antonio, Texas, restaurants to try some perfectly fried catfish, old-fashioned Southern desserts like sweet potato pie, and meet the beloved chef.