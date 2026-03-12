The Texas Chef On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Who Fans Fell In Love With

In the hit series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri highlights not only incredible restaurants, but the hard-working people employed there, too. In Episode 8 of Season 29, it's the sociable Alice Harper — affectionately referred to as "Ma Harper" — who stole the show. The chef and owner of Ma Harper's Creole Kitchen in San Antonio, Texas, her eatery is beloved for New Orleans-style dishes like chicken and sausage gumbo, fried pork chop, as well as red beans and rice.

Yet although the food certainly looks appetizing on a TV screen, viewers of the segment on Food Network's YouTube couldn't stop talking about Ma Harper herself. At the age of 89 at the time of filming, her charismatic banter with Fieri, sharp cooking skills, and compassionate energy led to a breadth of comments. "Ma Harper is a national treasure and an absolute riot," notes one commenter, while "She is an absolute angel," states another.

Despite a brisk runtime, Ma Harper's savvy dialogue creates one memorable moment after another. Quips range from "imitated by many, duplicated by none" (in reference to her cornbread) to the philosophical sentiment "you don't work, you don't eat," used to describe her emphatic hiring practices. The wit landed with YouTube audiences, with the on-screen chemistry best showcased when Fieri finished sampling a selection of dishes. "The food is great," he stated, to which Ma Harper instantly responded, "but the love is greater" — a poignant encapsulation of the episode.