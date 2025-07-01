The Truth About Guy Fieri's Food Network Lawsuit

Guy Fieri has spent years cultivating an image as America's fun-loving celebrity chef, which has allowed him to build a worldwide empire of restaurants, television shows, book deals, and food advice galore (like how to season fried chicken with dill and salt). It has also opened him up to the legal trappings that come from such a widespread business enterprise, as one lawsuit recently filed against him demonstrates.

In 2022, Fieri hosted a reality show called "Guy's Chance of a Lifetime," which lasted for a single season on Food Network. The concept was to bring together competitors to participate in culinary and food industry-related challenges for the opportunity to run their own branch of Chicken Guy!, Fieri's chicken chain that's considered one of the best fast food chains out there. The winner would receive a guaranteed $100,000 salary for year one of the restaurant's operation, a waived franchise fee (which is generally around $50,000), $10,000 reserved for legal expenses, and assistance with operational costs that exceed the first year's revenue.

The winner of the show was a Philadelphia-based chef named Kevin Cooper, who opened his franchise location at the King of Prussia mall just outside the City of Brotherly Love in February 2024. Only a year later, in February 2025, the restaurant closed. Now, Cooper has filed a lawsuit claiming that he never received the guaranteed salary payout or any of the other promised financial assistance. According to Philly Mag, the lawsuit alleges that operational costs were nearly $69,000 above revenue costs, including $39,000 in Pennsylvania state taxes, which he did not receive assistance with.