8 Best Ways To Use Breadcrumbs Beyond Breading

Seeing breadcrumbs in a recipe causes an annoyed sweat to break out in most home cooks, because it can mean one thing: You're breading and deep frying tonight. Clumpy fingers of egg and breadcrumbs lead to mercilessly hot oil splattering your stove, all for a breaded piece of meat that may or may not be cooked correctly — who knows. Either way, you're in for a mess before and afterward.

But while breading may be breadcrumbs' chief application (it's part of their name, after all) their uses go way beyond that. That's right — you no longer need to fear the breadcrumb. There are almost as many ways to use them as there are little bready specks in the container of panko in your cabinet.

On that note, breadcrumbs and panko are actually not interchangeable, as panko is made from crustless white bread and consists of bigger flakes, while typical breadcrumbs have a finer texture and can come from any type of bread. Both will be applicable here. If you're in an emergency cooking situation with no time to buy more, you can easily make your own breadcrumbs without a food processor using a grater and a little bit of time. Once you're stocked up, you'll always be able to use breadcrumbs in these creative ways — and you'll want to time and time again.