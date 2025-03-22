How To Make Molten Lava Cakes In Your Air Fryer And Crack The Dessert Cheat Code

How did we survive before the advent of the air fryer? This ultra-versatile kitchen appliance is the secret to cooking everything from your favorite proteins (think super flavorful chicken breasts made in the air fryer) to perfectly crispy Brussels sprouts. You can even make unbelievably delicious frozen corn in the air fryer. And, as it turns out, that same appliance is also ideal for baking molten chocolate lava cakes. Food Republic consulted Debra Clark, Recipe Developer and Founder of Bowl Me Over, to learn more.

Clark says that creating the perfect cakey exterior and molten chocolate middle that lava cakes are known for comes down to mastering timing and temperature. "Air fryers cook much faster than ovens, which is great for getting that crispy outer shell while keeping the inside gooey, but it also means you have to be careful not to overdo it," she says.

According to Clark, it's also essential that you preheat your air fryer to ensure your lava cakes cook evenly. Temperature-wise, "The sweet spot is usually 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 7-9 minutes," she says, "but since every air fryer is different, checking around 6 minutes in is a smart move." Your cake is ready when the outer edges are set, but there's a "slight jiggle in the middle," Clark advises. "That's the magic spot where you'll get a molten center instead of a dry cake."