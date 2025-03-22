How To Make Molten Lava Cakes In Your Air Fryer And Crack The Dessert Cheat Code
How did we survive before the advent of the air fryer? This ultra-versatile kitchen appliance is the secret to cooking everything from your favorite proteins (think super flavorful chicken breasts made in the air fryer) to perfectly crispy Brussels sprouts. You can even make unbelievably delicious frozen corn in the air fryer. And, as it turns out, that same appliance is also ideal for baking molten chocolate lava cakes. Food Republic consulted Debra Clark, Recipe Developer and Founder of Bowl Me Over, to learn more.
Clark says that creating the perfect cakey exterior and molten chocolate middle that lava cakes are known for comes down to mastering timing and temperature. "Air fryers cook much faster than ovens, which is great for getting that crispy outer shell while keeping the inside gooey, but it also means you have to be careful not to overdo it," she says.
According to Clark, it's also essential that you preheat your air fryer to ensure your lava cakes cook evenly. Temperature-wise, "The sweet spot is usually 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 7-9 minutes," she says, "but since every air fryer is different, checking around 6 minutes in is a smart move." Your cake is ready when the outer edges are set, but there's a "slight jiggle in the middle," Clark advises. "That's the magic spot where you'll get a molten center instead of a dry cake."
Other tips for making chocolate lava cakes in the air fryer
In addition to periodically checking on your cakes during the air frying process, Debra Clark suggests putting your batter in ramekins instead of silicone molds or liners. Ramekins help "insulate the cake for a more even cook," says Clark. When removing the ramekins from the air fryer, be sure to use oven mitts or a potholder, as they will be very hot.
According to Clark, the most common mistake people make while baking air fryer lava cakes is overcooking them. "Since air fryers work quickly, it's easy to go from gooey to fully baked before you know it," she says. When in doubt, it's better to slightly undercook your cakes. To ensure the cakes have the perfect texture, Clark suggests letting them sit for a minute or two after you remove them from the air fryer before serving. "The residual heat will firm up the outside just enough while keeping the center nice and molten."