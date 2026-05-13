11 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Roasting Potatoes

Few things are as comforting as a deliciously crisp roasted potato still sizzling straight from the oven. The crunchy golden nuggets give way to a fluffy interior that melts on your tongue. They can be flavored with something as simple as salt and pepper or as elaborate as different combinations of seasonings, flavored oils, and more.

Around 1 billion people eat potatoes mashed, fried, baked, boiled, braised, and, of course, roasted, across the globe each year. In fact, potatoes are the third most eaten staple overall, just behind wheat and rice. There are good reasons for that — they're nutritional powerhouses, with one medium-sized spud containing just 161 calories and providing nearly 30% of a day's vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6.

As common as a roasted potato is, there are still plenty of people who consistently end up with soggy or burnt results. Don't worry, though. These tips will help you perfect your potato game and ensure a crackling, flavorful meal each and every time.