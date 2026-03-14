Forget Garlic Salt, These 19 Seasonings Belong On Roasted Potatoes
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When it comes to flavor, texture, and outright satisfaction, there are very few things in the culinary world that beat a roasted potato. All you've gotta do is peel, boil, and crisp them up for exceptional results, but why stop there? With a little ingenuity and an extra ingredient or two, this all-time great side dish can become even better. The sky's truly the limit when it comes to the toppings you decide to add.
Sure, you've got the classic seasonings like salt or black pepper. And we're not here to knock them; they're staples for a reason. But you can always take things further to give your spuds an extra edge. You can start with the basics like herbs, spices, and aromatics, then mix and match them to create your own flavor combos. Take thyme, for example. On its own, it adds woody flavors and aromatic fragrance. But paired with lemon zest or garlic, it instantly becomes brighter and more complex, lifting the whole dish and introducing brand-new flavors into the mix.
Another one of our favorite things about roasted potatoes is that no matter where you are in the world, you're sure to find some unique regional take on them. This is a great place to draw inspiration. For a take on Spanish-style patatas bravas, for example, just top them with a spicy tomato sauce and a homemade aioli. Of course, you can always carve out your own path, too. Options like chili crisp, crème fraîche, or even anchovies can add unexpected depth, helping you create a recipe that's truly your own (and guaranteed to have people running back for seconds).
Add a savory crunch to your potatoes with cheese crisps
For roasted potatoes with depth, try topping them with savory parmesan-garlic crisps. Just bake mounds of shredded parmesan and garlic powder in the oven or air fryer until golden and crunchy, then sprinkle the shards over your spuds as a garnish.
Give your potatoes an Asian-inspired flair with sesame seeds
Everyone loves sesame seeds, but they're criminally underused on potatoes. We recommend topping yours with toasted sesame seeds, which deliver a more intense nutty flavor and a crunchy texture. To elevate the look of your potatoes even further, a mix of black and white seeds is a must.
Pickled red onions add a tangy bite
We're here for pickling just about anything — but there's something uniquely magical about pickled red onions. They're incredibly easy to make at home, and their bright acidity cuts through the richness of roasties, while their signature pink hue adds a pop of color.
Add a touch of luxury with truffle oil
If you want to add that restaurant-quality sparkle to your roasted potatoes, truffle oil has got you covered. Decadent, earthy, and intensely fragrant, a drizzle of this prized ingredient is sure to have guests clamoring for a second serving.
Spice things up with gochujang
Gochujang has been having a serious moment and is now a solidified pantry staple. The fermented chili paste delivers the perfect mix of sweetness, savoriness, and heat. Mix it into butter or honey and drizzle it over roast potatoes for an effortlessly delicious Korean-inspired upgrade.
Commit to savory flavors with anchovies
Whether it's a Caesar dressing or a pasta puttanesca sauce, anchovies are a must-have in the kitchen arsenal of any savory lover. Chop them finely or leave them whole and scatter them over roasted potatoes for a salty, umami-packed finish — no salt needed. For superior flavor, we recommend high-quality oil-packed anchovies, like Ortiz Filets.
Chili crisp is a non-negotiable for texture and flavor
If you're wondering what to do with your fresh batch of homemade chili crisp, there's no better way to use it than drizzling it over roasted potatoes. Savory, spicy, and packed with umami, it's the obvious choice for anyone who loves their dishes paired with a little (or a lot) of heat.
Elevate your olive oil by infusing it with herbs and garlic
Olive oil is a classic topping for roasted potatoes, but you can elevate it even further by gently infusing it with smashed garlic over low heat. Add chili flakes, fresh herbs, or strips of lemon peel into the mix to put your own spin on it.
Spice up your mayo with smoked paprika
Mayo is the ultimate way to add creamy richness to roasted potatoes, but why stop there? Mix in a pinch of smoked paprika for a smoky, savory kick that'll take it up a notch. Sriracha, crushed garlic, herbs, and citrus are also great options to level up plain mayo.
Chimichurri is loaded with all the right flavors
Chimichurri might be a steakhouse staple, but it belongs on roasted potatoes just as much as on a ribeye. Bursting with garlic, tangy vinegar, fresh herbs, and spices, this vibrant sauce has all the elements needed for bold, flavor-packed spuds.
Top your roasted potatoes with creamy, refreshing tzatziki
While roasted potatoes are the ultimate winter comfort food, you can give them a summery makeover by topping them with some homemade tzatziki. The refreshing mix of crunchy cucumber and cool, creamy Greek yogurt adds a delightful textural contrast that'll instantly give them a light and breezy feel.
Give potatoes a patatas bravas twist
Spain is famous for its food, and one of its most iconic dishes is patatas bravas. This dish is all about the sauce. Swap out the traditional fried potatoes for your roasted ones, then top them with salsa brava — a spicy, smoky sauce often enriched with tomato, garlic, and pimentón — and finish with a dollop of classic alioli to balance the heat.
Turn roasted potatoes into an indulgent treat with crème fraîche
Originating in France, crème fraîche is a tangy, thick cream that adds a touch of indulgence to your roasted potatoes. For those unfamiliar, think of it as a less sour version of sour cream. Before spooning it over your potatoes, try mixing it with lemon juice for brightness and chives for texture.
Mix sweet and tangy flavors with a balsamic maple glaze
Balsamic vinegar is full of flavors that go great with roasted potatoes, but on its own, it's thin and can make them soggy. The simple fix is to reduce it with a touch of maple syrup, creating a thick, glossy glaze that clings to every bite. The maple syrup spotlights the caramelized sweetness of the vinegar, while the vinegar cuts through the richness of the potatoes.
For umami, look no further than miso paste
Miso paste takes the crown when it comes to adding deep umami flavors to your dishes. There are loads of creative ways to add it to roasted potatoes, and our favorite is whisking together honey, miso, and soy sauce for the ultimate sweet-savory topping.
Furikake is a must-try for Japanese flavors
If you want a truly unique spin on your roasties, furikake is a no-brainer. Crunchy, savory, and totally moreish, this versatile condiment ticks all the right boxes. The mix of nori seaweed, dried bonito flakes, sesame seeds, salt, and sugar is also effortlessly easy to sprinkle over your potatoes.
Jump on the hot honey trend
You can use hot honey in many unexpected ways, from drizzling it over protein bowls to swirling it into morning lattes. By combining honey, chili flakes, and a splash of apple cider vinegar and gently simmering the mixture, you turn a simple pantry staple into a sticky, sweet-spicy glaze loaded with heat and flavor. It goes great on everything, and crispy roasted potatoes are no exception.
Go the extra mile with a Tajín-spiced sauce
Tajín packs lime, salt, and chili into one zesty, tangy seasoning mix. All you need is a simple sprinkle for delicious results, but there are many ways you can take it even further. Mix it with mayonnaise or sour cream, and you'll have a bold, Mexican-inspired drizzle that adds a punchy burst of flavor to each and every bite.
Commit to sweetness with a maple pecan topping
If you've got a sweet tooth, this maple pecan topping is practically calling your name. Toss pecan halves with maple syrup and a pinch of salt, roast until golden and caramelized, then roughly chop and scatter over your roasted potatoes. The nutty, caramelized flavors, paired with the satisfying crunchy texture, are guaranteed to take your spuds to the next level.