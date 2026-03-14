Forget Garlic Salt, These 19 Seasonings Belong On Roasted Potatoes

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When it comes to flavor, texture, and outright satisfaction, there are very few things in the culinary world that beat a roasted potato. All you've gotta do is peel, boil, and crisp them up for exceptional results, but why stop there? With a little ingenuity and an extra ingredient or two, this all-time great side dish can become even better. The sky's truly the limit when it comes to the toppings you decide to add.

Sure, you've got the classic seasonings like salt or black pepper. And we're not here to knock them; they're staples for a reason. But you can always take things further to give your spuds an extra edge. You can start with the basics like herbs, spices, and aromatics, then mix and match them to create your own flavor combos. Take thyme, for example. On its own, it adds woody flavors and aromatic fragrance. But paired with lemon zest or garlic, it instantly becomes brighter and more complex, lifting the whole dish and introducing brand-new flavors into the mix.

Another one of our favorite things about roasted potatoes is that no matter where you are in the world, you're sure to find some unique regional take on them. This is a great place to draw inspiration. For a take on Spanish-style patatas bravas, for example, just top them with a spicy tomato sauce and a homemade aioli. Of course, you can always carve out your own path, too. Options like chili crisp, crème fraîche, or even anchovies can add unexpected depth, helping you create a recipe that's truly your own (and guaranteed to have people running back for seconds).